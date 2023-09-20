Danfoss Hosts Free Virtual Training On CO2 Refrigeration Systems

Danfoss’ Mobile CO2 Training Unit closes out its 2023 North America tour on Wednesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. ET, with its first-ever livestream training to provide installers, service technicians, and OEM engineers an opportunity to receive accessible CO2 refrigeration systems knowledge and training virtually and at no cost to attendees.

As applications for CO2 refrigeration systems expand and urgency to transition towards a more environmentally friendly future grows, the need to understand CO2 refrigerant technology continues to be a key differentiator for businesses across the globe. This year, Danfoss’ Mobile CO2 Training Unit made its return to the United States for the first time since 2018, delivering a blend of equipment and components for CO2 solutions, training panels, and interactive learning modules directly to thousands of industry professionals that want to learn how to take full advantage of the natural refrigerant.

The Mobile CO2 Training Unit allows for hands-on demonstrations that help the instructors get technicians from the introductory phase to a complete understanding of CO2 solutions within a single day of training. The informative, interactive training program will help industry professionals develop the skills, proficiency and knowledge needed, including the following:

Mode 1 – Medium Temperature Transcritical

Mode 2 – Parallel Compression

Mode 3 – Parallel Compression/Ejectors

CO₂ vs HFCs

Service Tool Software (ST500)

AK-PC782B Pack Controller

CALM – CO₂ Adaptive Liquid Management Solution

Evaporator Control

Case Controller Overview

AK-CC55 Connect Mobile App

Ejector Overview

The Mobile CO₂ Training Unit is outfitted with an array of solutions ranging from simple gas-bypass systems to more complex parallel compression solutions with or without heat reclaim. Moreover, the training unit introduces Danfoss’ ejector technology, which has the potential to enhance the energy efficiency of their systems by up to 20% on the hottest days of the year, thus solving a problem that previously hindered the use and evolution of transcritical CO2 systems in warmer climates.

Sign up for the livestream training here.