Decarbonization Strategies For Diverse Facility Types

A s the world races to combat climate change, buildings and infrastructure stand at the forefront of this critical battle. Responsible for 37% of global emissions, these sectors present a critical opportunity for emissions reduction and are, therefore, a powerful lever for reaching global climate goals and targets.

Existing buildings often use outdated technologies that consume energy inefficiently and are unreliable, contributing to their high emissions intensity. Although demolition and renovation may seem like the only way to improve a building’s carbon footprint, the process of tearing down and rebuilding old infrastructure usually has a high emissions intensity, making it an ineffective decarbonization solution. Fortunately, a variety of solutions exist to reduce the carbon footprint of existing buildings without needing to demolish and rebuild, such as boosting energy efficiency, incorporating renewable energy, and implementing resilient systems.

When it comes to decarbonizing buildings and infrastructure, common strategies include enhancing energy efficiency, the adoption of renewable energy sources, and electrification:

Making energy efficiency improvements to a building maintaining the same level of service while reducing the amount of energy required to do so. Energy efficiency gains can be made through better insulation, energy-efficient lighting, and high-performance HVAC systems.

Another key strategy is the adoption of renewable energy sources, such as onsite solar installations. Renewable energy sources generate electricity with little to no CO2 emissions, which can significantly reduce the carbon footprint of a building’s energy consumption.

Lastly, electrification involves replacing fossil fuel-based systems with electric alternatives, particularly when the electricity is sourced from renewable energy. For buildings, a common example includes switching a gas-powered heater for an electric heater. These strategies collectively contribute to creating sustainable, low-carbon buildings that are essential for achieving long-term environmental goals.

Determining the best way to leverage these solutions often depends on the building itself; namely, the building’s layout, existing energy systems, and purpose. Buildings that serve certain purposes may face certain obstacles or opportunities for emissions reduction that will shape their decarbonization strategies in significant ways.

Schools

School buildings often rely on aging infrastructure and technologies with low energy efficiency to operate, leading to higher energy consumption and therefore higher electricity bills. Improving insulation, upgrading to LED lighting, and upgrading HVAC systems can bring energy efficiency up while driving electricity and heating bills down. It is by providing both environmental and financial benefits that energy efficiency projects arise as a particularly attractive option for those facing budget constraints. (Photo: iStock, provided by Zeigo by Schneider Electric)

For some, the upfront costs associated with energy efficiency projects can still be too high. Fortunately, various resources and funding opportunities exist for schools to take on these projects. For example, the Building Technologies Office (BTO), supported by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, provides targeted assistance to help schools reduce their energy burden.

Hospitals

Whereas aging infrastructure is a typical obstacle preventing decarbonization for school buildings, hospitals may face different constraints. Due to the critical nature of the services provided, hospitals require resilient and reliable energy systems to ensure the continuous operation of medical equipment and emergency services. Certain renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar, depend on unpredictable factors like the weather. As a result, the intermittent nature of renewable energy is a common source of concern for those seeking a consistent and reliable energy supply. (Photo: iStock, provided by Zeigo by Schneider Electric)

One practical solution is the implementation of combined heat and power (CHP) systems, which can provide both electricity and thermal energy efficiently. Rather than relying on renewables as a primary source of energy, hospitals can integrate renewable energy sources into backup power solutions that enhance resilience— particularly in the event of grid failure— and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Hospitals can also invest in energy-efficient medical equipment and building systems to lower energy consumption and operational costs.

Hotels

Hotels face the challenge of high energy consumption while maintaining guest comfort. To maintain standards of comfort, hotels may consider implementing digital systems to support their decarbonization efforts. Smart building technologies, for example, which automate lighting and climate control systems, can optimize energy use without compromising comfort. Water conservation measures, including low-flow fixtures and efficient irrigation systems, can further reduce resource consumption. Additionally, hotels can harness renewable energy sources like solar and wind to power their operations sustainably. (Photo: iStock, provided by Zeigo by Schneider Electric)

Office Buildings

Office buildings must address diverse tenant needs and varying occupancy rates. Energy management systems can monitor and optimize energy use across different areas of the building. Retrofitting an office building with energy-efficient windows and insulation can improve thermal performance and reduce heating and cooling demands. Whenever and wherever appropriate, encouraging telecommuting and flexible work arrangements can also decrease energy consumption by reducing the need for office space and associated energy use. (Photo: iStock, provided by Zeigo by Schneider Electric)

You Can’t Reduce What You Don’t Measure

Energy monitoring systems are seen as a necessity when it comes to doing energy efficiency right. Asset-level energy data at a granular interval is key to squeezing out every bit of efficiency from an energy system.

Energy monitoring systems require the implementation of physical products at the site level— such as smart sensors and meters— that leverage advanced technologies like AI and IoT can provide higher quality energy data and target and track energy efficiency efforts at an asset level for each site. As such, energy monitoring systems are a great step for companies that are looking to accelerate energy efficiency plans that are already underway.

However, many companies prefer to first gain a high-level strategic understanding of their energy consumption before investing in energy monitoring systems.

The Carbon Connection

Despite the recent global trend in favor of decarbonization, many companies may not have access to renewable alternatives to fossil fuels for a myriad of reasons, including a lack of resources or access, and therefore fall behind. In such situations, energy efficiency arises as a more feasible emissions reduction measure.

In fact, many energy efficiency measures provide a lower barrier to entry towards net zero goals or general emissions reduction, and as such, it’s not uncommon to see energy efficiency measures becoming popular even in areas where renewable energy is easily accessible.

Many carbon management software solutions in the market today take a “sensorless” approach to the question of energy management, leveraging energy consumption at the site level to provide a full portfolio view of a company’s operating locations. This approach lowers the financial barrier to entry in starting the journey or energy efficiency, carbon management, or both. It also provides the benefit of helping companies understand how the various locations measure up in terms of energy consumption and therefore energy efficiency potential. Some carbon management solutions even go as far as helping understand what efficiency measures are best suited for which sites.

For companies on the fence about energy efficiency and looking for a low-cost and low-complexity first step to starting the journey, carbon management software provides a great first step.

Reaching Sustainability Goals

Decarbonizing buildings and infrastructure will play a crucial role in achieving global sustainability goals and mitigating climate change. Understanding the unique constraints and needs of different facility types empowers businesses to develop relevant and impactful decarbonization strategies. Taking time to assess the specific circumstances of your operations and implementing the strategies outlined in this article will set your business up for success and on the way to reaching global climate goals.

