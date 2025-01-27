Delta Cooling Towers‘ new TMX series delivers greater cooling capacity, performance, and reliability from its High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) design.

At the heart of the latest series is a massive 20′-long sump molded from a single, seamless piece of engineered plastic. This design eliminates the joints, seams, and welds typically prone to leaks and maintenance issues in metal-clad cooling tower options, ensuring long-lasting, trouble-free operation.

The TMX series also meets the stringent ASHRAE 90.1 energy efficiency standards across all models, ranging from 300 to 3,250 cooling tons. Its corrosion-free engineered plastic casing, backed by a 20-year warranty, provides exceptional durability and reliability, making it ideal for a wide range of industrial cooling and commercial HVAC applications.

Sustainability and Customization

With direct-drive motor fans, which are not common in traditional cooling towers, the TMX series does not have the expected energy efficiency losses that belt-driven systems or gear-drive do, making it a more environmentally friendly solution. Additionally, customers can choose to add antimicrobial resin to combat the growth of pathogens like Legionella, further enhancing safety and hygiene. The TMX series is also available in nearly any color, offering flexibility to match specific aesthetic or branding requirements.