Designing Resilient Emergency Operation Centers

By Joel Dunning, AIA, LEED AP

Emergency operation centers (EOCs) are, in many ways, the backbone of a community. Their purpose is to protect and serve the citizens of a city, county, or state in times of a larger crisis and be a source of hope in difficult times. The team at Wold Architects and Engineers has worked with communities across the country to design cutting-edge EOC facilities based on size and community needs, as some only require a secure multipurpose space within a public building while others need a full stand-alone structure.

Depending on size, EOCs can function in a couple of ways. Some, especially those that serve larger communities or entire states, may operate entirely independently from other community safety operations like 911 dispatch centers to allow staff to take a broader view of a crisis and leave individual incidents in the hands of emergency responders. However, others, typically in smaller communities or counties, capitalize on the common facility requirements between EOCs and dispatch centers to form an efficient operation that occupies a shared structure and enables them to share critical infrastructure, such as audiovisual feeds and redundant mechanical and electrical systems.

Though EOCs often operate discreetly, facilities serving an entire community can and should be an effective figure that embodies coordination and security, particularly at the state level. Below are five elements that should be top-of-mind when designing an EOC space to promote safety, efficiency, and community trust.

1. Flexibility Is Essential

No matter the square footage available, it’s critical to maximize any EOC space. While some seating arrangements are dictated by the National Incident Management System (NIMS), furniture should be flexible and easily movable to accommodate changes to the floor plan. The value of floor flexibility is most often seen in city- and county-level EOCs, which may be multipurpose spaces in other buildings, and the ability to quickly orient the room to respond to a crisis helps administrators get the most out of the space. At the local levels, floor flexibility also means EOCs can more easily prioritize community outreach. When not actively in use, an emergency center can be reoriented to serve as an educational space for local events or host those interested in connecting with community leaders.

2. Improvements To Energy Efficiency Reduce Operating Costs And Improve Continuity Of Operations

An EOC’s level of energy efficiency is directly related to its continuity of operations. The more energy-efficient a building is, the smaller the necessary backup system will be. This means eco-friendly EOCs that maximize efficiency and avoid consuming unnecessary energy can use smaller generators, reducing the cost needed to back up the building. In any facility dedicated to operating during an emergency, it’s crucial to design a space that maximizes energy efficiency and ensures seamless use of backup power systems.

3. Hardened Exteriors Maximize Overall Protection

In regions at higher risk for tornadoes or hurricanes, the walls and windows on the outside of a building are all that stand between harsh weather conditions and the emergency response staff. The FEMA-361 standard, which plays a guiding role in EOC construction, helps designers meet criteria for storm resilience, including building in redundant power systems and constructing hardened exterior walls to mitigate debris damage. EOCs can also utilize ballistic windows and hurricane frames to ensure staff safety and let in ample daylight, providing a critical connection between staff and the outside world. Eliminating the threat of storm damage for those who protect their communities in the event of severe weather relieves a great deal of stress on the staff and ensures that the facility will be able to operate at peak efficiency inside no matter the conditions on the outside.

4. Incorporating Daylight Prioritizes Staff Mental Health

While the exterior of an emergency building calls for a security-focused design, other aspects of the building can be leveraged to take staff mental health into consideration. Designing complexes with internally oriented courtyards has evident security benefits—staff can enjoy the outdoors during downtime without the risk of intrusion or exterior security breaches—but also offers a simple opportunity to increase the daylight available to the building’s interior, which helps regulate mood and reduce stress, particularly in high-pressure situations.

The type and placement of windows in an EOC can also improve durability and staff mental health. Storm-grade windows make a structure more resilient and less at risk for impact from windborne debris without sacrificing translucency, providing necessary daylight access and peace of mind to the staff on the inside.

5. Areas Of Respite Benefit Staff And Operational Efficiency During Prolonged Stays

In addition to being efficient, secure, and flexible, EOCs must be staff-focused and take into account the mental toll of extended stays and working in stressful situations away from family and friends. Staff need opportunities to get away from a crisis to regroup and recharge, and designers can incorporate aspects of normal living arrangements, such as sleeping areas with full bathrooms, dining and communal areas, to encourage fraternization, rest and team-building. In Tennessee, Wold recently designed the City of Hohenwald’s new EOC with these considerations in mind—access to amenities like a breakroom, kitchen, laundry area and sleeping accommodations further supports the mental and physical well-being of its staff during emergencies.

Some communities have especially recognized the importance of remaining comfortable and secure while operational in recent years. The State of Minnesota, currently in the process of building a new state-wide EOC, needed its current facility to remain open for 459 consecutive days during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following that experience, stakeholders have ensured discussions around home-like design aspects have been prioritized to offer respite and normalcy in the midst of potential future crises.

EOC teams contribute countless hours to supporting and protecting the community during times of crisis at every facility, and it’s the duty of architects and designers to pour time and effort back into creating spaces that serve those workers in our communities.

Joel Dunning, AIA, LEED AP, is a Partner at Wold Architects and Engineers and can be reached at jdunning@woldae.com. Steve Griffin, AIA is a Principal at Wold Architects and Engineers and can be reached at sgriffin@woldae.com.