Different Mopping Materials Equal Different Hygiene Outcomes

Commercial facilities managers who want the best hygiene outcomes and who use manual floor mopping as part of their facility hygiene program should consider the use of biocidal floor products with either launderable or disposable flat mops. They should also avoid the use of cotton string mops and neutral cleaners, according to a new study of mopping materials.

Hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions provider Diversey Europe Operations B.V. recently published a study that demonstrates the importance of floor disinfection in reducing risks associated with floor hygiene.

The new study was built on Diversey’s prior research into floor hygiene that examined the differences in hygiene outcomes associated with the choice of mopping materials when manually cleaning, sanitizing, or disinfecting a floor. The new peer reviewed Li et. al study published in the InfectionControl.tips journal investigated the removal of Staphylococcus aureus from a floor when inoculated, and how the selection of floor cleaner or disinfectant and the choice of floor mop impacted the hygiene outcome, which resulted in statistically significant differences. The study further found that mopping with a neutral cleaner was inferior to using a biocidal product, and using a traditional string mop was inferior to using launderable or disposable flat mops.