Direct Textile Store’s Sustainable Towel Solution

Direct Textile Store is now offering the Still Water Linens Turkish Towel line that is addressing the need for more sustainable cotton towels at a comparable price point to other luxury towels.

The hospitality industry has had to rely on cotton towels and other products that may need to be replaced very often due to wear from heavy use and commercial laundering. These luxury Turkish cotton towels are more plush, stronger, and longer lasting than regular towels due to the long, flat, woven fibers of their 100% premium Turkish cotton and special manufacturing processes.

The Turkish cotton towel line is more durable and longer lasting than typical cotton towels, lasting as much as twice as many washes in commercial laundries. The long fibers open up during washing, so the towels look and feel softer wash after wash. Additionally, these Turkish towels are naturally antibacterial as they are more absorbent and dry up to 30% faster than regular cotton towels. The product line includes a variety of different styles and colors and are available in bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, and robes.

The towels are offered in sets of six and four and in case quantities for hotels. Still Water Linens headquarters and warehouses are located in the USA, and Direct Textile Store will blindship products directly to customers upon request.