Distech Controls Inc., in collaboration with the Atrius team within Acuity Brands’ Intelligent Spaces Group, recently launched Atrius Facilities, a cloud-based building management system (BMS) software solution designed to enhance building operations and reduce energy usage. Atrius Facilities offers a comprehensive solution for viewing, managing, and controlling systems across portfolios of all sizes, leveraging edge with cloud capabilities to enhance building efficiency and empower system integrators and facility teams to manage systems more effectively.

Atrius Facilities includes three modules: Organize, Operate, and Optimize. The Atrius Facilities Organize module allows system integrators to remotely set up, maintain, and access Eclypse controllers using either the mobile application or web browser interface. Once devices are set up, technicians can view all building control information including device configuration and modification. Additionally, Atrius Facilities enables system integrators to keep Eclypse devices updated with cybersecurity checks, new features, certificates, and more.

BMS Software Solutions

Atrius Facilities is available as part of a new BMS software offering through Distech Controls. Together with Atrius Facilities, the Facilities software suite of products includes:

Eclypse Facilities: A software solution embedded directly within Distech Controls’ Eclypse-connected controllers, providing management and control for a variety of equipment types within buildings. Eclypse Facilities was previously known as Eclypse Building Intelligence.

EC-Net Facilities: A software solution leveraging the Niagara framework both at the building controller and server level that specializes in advanced management and visualization of building devices across small to large portfolios. Eclypse Facilities and EC-Net Facilities can work both independently and in unison with Atrius Facilities specifically focused on advanced operations that enable systems to always be on, updated, and accessible. With the full Facilities suite of solutions, system integrators and facility managers have a solution that can meet any project requirement.

Distech Controls and Atrius are both part of Acuity Brands’ Intelligent Spaces business unit whose mission is to make buildings smarter, safer and greener through its strategy of connecting the edge to the cloud. Distech Controls has the best edge control devices in the market while Atrius’ services focus on improving automation and operation efficiency using cloud processes with dedicated applications for sustainability reporting, energy management, indoor wayfinding, and real-time asset tracking.