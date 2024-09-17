E ven though data shows that moving workers from the office to the home can increase productivity by 13%, 86% of executives say they want employees to return to workplaces to improve productivity, according to a new report from HireQuest Inc. The white paper, Navigating Remote and Hybrid Work: Impacts on U.S. Companies and the Economy, provides an in-depth view of the complexities of remote work and return-to-work mandates.

The report shows that data and company beliefs don’t always line up. For example, one survey cited by HireQuest shows that 85% of managers simply don’t trust their employees to remain productive while working from home. However, when Stanford surveyed remote employees, 53% said they could focus better at home, and up to 29% said they’re more productive while working from home.

According to Pew, by October 2020, 55% of U.S. workers with jobs that could be done from home were working from home all of the time. (Source: HireQuest, “Navigating Remote and Hybrid Work: Impacts on U.S. Companies and the Economy”)

These contradictions likely mean employers and employees should consider more flexible, hybrid workplace strategies, suggests HireQuest.

“Hybrid structures seem to give everyone what they want. Requirements to spend some time in the office don’t hurt the productivity gained from at-home work. What hybrid work looks like, however, could differ tremendously depending on the organization. It’s important to take it on a case-by-case basis,” said HireQuest CEO Rick Hermanns. “We see the information shared in this report key for our franchises to be informed and share with their clients as leaders in the people business.”

The percentage of remote workers varies widely by state, from slightly more than 5% in Mississippi to nearly 34% in Washington, DC. The state's industrial base contributes to the numbers; in some places, most jobs simply can't be done from home. (Source: USAToday / HireQuest, "Navigating Remote and Hybrid Work: Impacts on U.S. Companies and the Economy")

(Image: Adobe Stock / Generated with AI byJakraphong)

Remote Work’s Impact On The Economy

The HireQuest white paper also examined how shifting paradigms affect the economy. Some findings show that remote work has:

Decreased foot traffic in downtown areas

Lowered local tax revenues

Decreased demand for office supplies

Lowered revenues from parking fees, public transportation, and commuter taxes

Increased demand for suburban housing

Stressed suburban infrastructure

Learn more by downloading Navigating Remote and Hybrid Work: Impacts on U.S. Companies and the Economy.