Do You Have A Safety Story To Share? Nothing Is Everything.

It’s a safety professional’s job to make sure nothing happens at work.

No injuries. No delays. No incidents.

To honor those who who make sure nothing happens by putting safety first, Red Wing Shoe Company has kicked off a new program to honor these everyday heroes. The program gives trades workers a platform to say “Thanks for Nothing” and highlights the work of the safety professional on the job site.

As safety practices improve nationwide, major companies are raising the bar for safety and lowering the number of acceptable incidents to zero. Workers know that when they’re kept safe, it means no missed shifts, no lost wages, and no impact on their families. In reality, “nothing” means everything.

“The work of safety professionals happens at the heart of every important industry we rely on each day, from manufacturing to construction to energy — without their expertise, none of this work that moves the world could progress,” said Dave Schneider, chief marketing officer at Red Wing Shoe Company. “And yet their critical work isn’t always recognized for its impact. Our mission with this initiative is to champion the safety heroes who protect trades workers in their daily pursuit of zero incidents on the job by saying just that: ‘Thanks for nothing; it’s everything.’”