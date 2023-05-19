Do You Have A Safety Story To Share? Nothing Is Everything.

It’s a safety professional’s job to make sure nothing happens at work.
No injuries. No delays. No incidents.
To honor those who who make sure nothing happens by putting safety first, Red Wing Shoe Company has kicked off a new program to honor these everyday heroes. The program gives trades workers a platform to say “Thanks for Nothing” and highlights the work of the safety professional on the job site.
As safety practices improve nationwide, major companies are raising the bar for safety and lowering the number of acceptable incidents to zero. Workers know that when they’re kept safe, it means no missed shifts, no lost wages, and no impact on their families. In reality, “nothing” means everything.
“The work of safety professionals happens at the heart of every important industry we rely on each day, from manufacturing to construction to energy — without their expertise, none of this work that moves the world could progress,” said Dave Schneider, chief marketing officer at Red Wing Shoe Company. “And yet their critical work isn’t always recognized for its impact. Our mission with this initiative is to champion the safety heroes who protect trades workers in their daily pursuit of zero incidents on the job by saying just that: ‘Thanks for nothing; it’s everything.’”
The work of safety professionals has led to significant declines in incidents and injuries as safety practices improve, including:
- Incidents have declined 75% during the last four decades ¹
- Manufacturing fatalities dropped 28% from 2003 to 2017 ²
As part of its new initiative, Red Wing Shoe Company is inviting workers to share stories of safety professionals who have made a difference in their safety — whether it’s a safety professional they work with on the job currently, or one who made an impact on them in the past. Workers can submit their stories by posting videos on social media using the hashtag #RedWingSafetyHeroes, and may qualify to receive a Red Wing Shoes branded ball cap and Yeti® Rambler®.
Visit the Red Wing Thanks For Nothing page to learn more about the program, watch submitted videos, and read articles about safety professionals on the job.
Notes
¹ Source: OSHA, from 10.9 incidents in 1972 to 2.7 (per 100 workers) in 2021
² Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics