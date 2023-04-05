Does Your Facility’s Restroom Rock?

If your facility's public restroom is exceptional, Cintas is seeking nominations for its 2023 America’s Best Restroom nationwide contest.

If you think your facility’s bathroom is the best, Cintas Corporation wants to know!

The company is seeking public’s help to identify candidates for its 2023 America’s Best Restroom® contest. The initiative celebrates businesses that develop and maintain outstanding restroom facilities. Whether it’s your own facility’s washroom or someone else’s public lavatory, anyone can submit a nomination now through June 9.

“Restroom cleanliness, layout and overall design have a bigger impact on your guests than you realize,” said Julia Messinger, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “This annual contest highlights businesses across the country that are prioritizing clean and functional restroom facilities to create a positive experience for their customers and employees.”

Nominees for the contest will be judged on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements. Cintas will select 10 finalists, then in July the public will have the opportunity to vote for the 2023 grand prize winner. The restroom that receives the most votes will win a Cintas UltraClean® restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services or restroom cleaning from Cintas while also being recognized as a first-rate public restroom.

Last year’s winner, Tampa International Airport’s (TPA) Airside C, was crowned America’s Best Restroom for its high-design, spacious restrooms that are coupled with quality craftsmanship and an inviting, yet durable, material palette. The clean, contemporary aesthetic is completed by light-colored solid surface vanities, which incorporate TPA’s signature “cockpit” concept which provides guests with their own sensor-activating sink and soap, personal paper towel dispensers, and trash receptacle, all within an arm’s reach.

"It's an honor to hold the throne of America's Best Restroom, and we've received a lot of positive recognition for it," said Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano. "We refurbished all of our Airside C restrooms to the same exceptional standard, offering a high level of service and functionality for all of our guests to experience."

and restroom trivia,



on Twitter at

follow America's Best Restroom on Twitter at twitter.com/BestRestroom and Facebook at facebook.com/bestrestroom

If your public restroom has what it takes, don’t forget to nominate it for the America’s Best Restroom contest here before June 9.