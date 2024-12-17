Don’t Forget About Fire Safety During The Holidays! 

If you’ve ever seen movies like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or Home Alone, you’ll recognize the safety risks that come with putting up holiday decorations, especially lights. While it’s often presented as a comical moment in the movies, the potential harm caused by sparking lights or systems overheating can create significant safety risks for building occupants and can damage facilities.



Here are some fire safety tips to keep in mind with holiday décor.

Adobe Stock/fotogurmespb – Generated with AI

Safety Tips For Holiday Lighting

According to Florida personal injury attorneys at Fasig Brooks, holiday lights can overheat and experience electrical malfunctions, especially among cheaper or counterfeit products. Hidden electrical defects—caused by poor materials, manufacturing flaws, or damage—can lead to overheating, sparks, or electrical arcing.



“It’s important to consider the type of being used, and whether they are indoor or outdoor lights,” says Tracey Bellamy PE, CFPS, CWBSP, Chief Engineering Officer at Telgian Engineering & Consulting. “Make sure you’ve got the appropriate type of lighting.” The labels on packaging for lights should say whether lights are appropriate for indoor or outdoor usage. Bellamy also recommends that before purchasing new lights, check to see if it comes from a reputable source. “There’s a lot of products that come out this time of year because of the high demands that don’t come from a reputable supply.”



“Consumers are especially vulnerable when purchasing lights from unverified brands, often found online, where counterfeit products are prevalent,” according to the Fasig Brooks attorneys. “Such items may bypass safety standards, increasing the likelihood of failure. Choose certified products (e.g., UL, ETL) and pair them with extension cords rated for indoor or outdoor use as needed.”

On the other end of the spectrum, people light candles during the holidays for the ambiance, festive scents, and for religious reasons. Facility managers have but there still open flames that can jeopardize fire safety. “An open flame is a very dangerous thing if you get combustibles close,” says Bellamy. Being aware that an open flame is present, and making sure it is not left unattended, will mitigate the risk from candles.

Making Sure Exit Doors Aren’t Blocked

Finding space for holiday décor, like a tree, in an office space can be a challenge, and sometimes staff will place holiday décor in the only open spaces available—even if it blocks egress routes.



“ like to place decorations in very prominent locations where they can be seen, and many times that location might be in or near a means of egress.” Without realizing it, people can easily block a critical emergency exit door that’s not normally used but needed in case of an emergency. “Be sure to maintain available egress routes.”



“Folks need to be conscious of the design of their building, including the number of people their building was designed to accommodate and what’s changed over the years with updates to various building codes and fire codes,” says Bellamy.



Another important consideration, especially for retail facilities, is how to avoid blocking egress routes while trying to prevent instances of theft. Bellamy believes loss prevention efforts can come into play when the potential for theft is a concern for a facility manager in retail concerned about a patron sneaking away with an item and going out the back door. As an alternative, installing cameras or placing personal around the building can help monitor the area without blocking important exit routes. Installing a security alarm is another option.

Preventing Equipment Damage And Power Overloads

With extension cords, sometimes running through multiple rooms or locations, it can get snagged on different items within a facility, such as a door. “I’ve seen that quite often that run an extension cord through a doorway and every time that door closes and opens it pinches that the wiring to the point where it could damage that you could get a short and that short could cause basically it to overheat or light a fire,” says Bellamy.

“An extension cord is a temporary measure,” says Bellamy, who finds that sometimes facilities will use them as a permeant solution. “You need to look at hiring electrician to have them come in and drop a circuit in the location that needs permanent power.



“Most folks might not understand the principles of electrical flow incurred and overloading circuits,” Bellamy continues, emphasizing the importance of proceeding with caution when putting pressure on power cords and the power supply. Some items may have a higher current draw then others, and facility managers need to know how much power is being used. LED lights, for instance, have a significantly less current draw than incandescent light bulbs.

Given that the holiday season falls in the winter season for the Northern Hemisphere, many facilities are also focused on keeping their staff and building occupants warm. This means items, like space heaters, are also drawing from a building’s power source. Facility management teams need to stay on top of what power is being drawn on their systems and how close it is to potential overload.

Fire Safety Awareness Is Key

Keeping track of the power drawn from electrical systems, making sure that lighting is not faulty and working properly, and being aware of egress routes are critical steps to ensuring facilities stay safe during the holidays. According to Bellamy, being aware of these potential risks is key to ensuring people and property stay safe during this holiday season.

“Just being aware is the key thing,” says Bellamy. “We can get caught up in the holiday and we just need to take a few moments to be aware of these hazards and try to protect not only our facilities, but our folks and the general public.”





