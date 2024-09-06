Compiled by Facility Executive Staff

From the August 2024 Issue

F rom barn doors to smart locks, these door and lock products allow facilities strengthen the resilience of commercial and public buildings.

Latitude 34° Barn Door Collection By CRL

CRL’s Latitude 34° Barn Door Collection offers minimalist profiles, premium hardware, and field adjustability. The collection includes three distinct sliding barn door systems: Hemisphere, Meridian, and Solstice. The system’s innovative design enables several installation adjustments, including door stop location, track leveling, and track height.

With a 200-pound maximum weight capacity, the Hemisphere Sliding Door delivers completely concealed fasteners and trolleys, sleek and compact for a wide range of applications. The Meridian Sliding Door has a 400-pound maximum weight capacity, well-suited for heavier doors in commercial settings. The Solstice Sliding Door features a hubless wheel design and a 550-pound maximum weight capacity, accommodating heavy doors over large openings.

The Latitude 34° Collection also includes concealed track fasteners and ball bearing, wall mount or glass mount options, high-grade 6005A-T61 and 6061-T6 aluminum construction, adjustable track height, track leveling, and door stops, and single or bi-parting door configurations. Doors are tested to 1,000,000 cycles and are available in black stainless and brushed stainless finishes.

IST-IC6500 Smart Interconnect By INOX

The IST-IC6500 Smart Interconnect is a tubular Smart Lock that offers single-action egress by retracting both the latch and the deadbolt when the inside lever is engaged. Communicating through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the smart lock includes an integrated RFID reader with a keypad, featuring three types of passcodes and a touch-to-lock feature. This smart lock has both 2-3/4” and 2-3/8” backsets for maximum door prep compatibility. Thick door kits up to 3” are also available.

The Smart Interconnect includes a motor-driven deadbolt and is equipped with a mechanical key override to allow the lock to function without power. A 9-volt battery jumper gives power to the lock for credential entry if internal battery power has failed.

The subscription-free Smart App pairs with the lock and offers cloud-based access management features, including door status monitoring and scheduled passage/privacy mode. INOX Smart locks can be remotely locked, unlocked, and programmed from anywhere in the world when connected to a Wi-Fi gateway.

The YG80B By BQT Solutions

The YG80B industrial lock from BQT Solutions (BQT) provides solutions to locking challenges for large facilities in need of strength and convenience. Equipped with built-in Bluetooth technology, the lock ensures that facilities can remain out of reach from potential attacks while still allowing for convenient and secure operation from a mobile device.

The YG80B can monitor and offer feedback to the control panel of the door and bolt positions, provide alerts of lock attacks, and offer direct control via Bluetooth technology. Engineered with a focus on weather resistance, the YG80B also features a UV- resistant lid and a built-in heater, making it corrosion-resistant and well-suited for challenging environmental conditions. The lock has a low current consumption of 40mA in standby mode and 300mA operation at 12VDC (heater disabled). It also features an 18mm stainless steel bolt pin and reinforced strike, along with concealed mounting bolts to eliminate attack points.

Dura-Storm By STANLEY Access Technologies

STANLEY Access Technologies’ new and enhanced line of Dura-Storm sliding automatic entrance doors is designed to increase the structural resilience of commercial and public buildings, providing protection against windborne debris, hurricane-force wind loads, and other powerful and severe weather patterns.

Utilizing code-driven compliant materials including laminated-insulated glass, Dura-Storm doors offer energy efficiency over existing laminated glass doors, contributing to a facility’s sustainability goals and cost savings. The enhanced products in the Dura-Storm line are available additional sizes and configurations, safeguarding a wider, more versatile range of facilities, including more solutions for essential facilities, like centers for emergency medical service or response services.

Early adoption and installation of Dura-Storm doors before hurricane and heavy weather seasons ensure optimal preparedness and safety, effective natural disaster response plans, and peace of mind for facility managers and workers.

The Edge Bi-Fold Door By PurOptima

With a maximum door height of 2600mm (102.36″) and a maximum door width of 1200mm (47.24″), PurOptima’s Edge Bi-Fold Door is a sleek, hinged, single-glazed bi-fold door option. The solution is designed to seamlessly integrate with PurOptima Microflush door frames and the PurOptima 117 Plus system.

Available in a space-saving two-panel configuration, it’s ideal for small, single-person privacy spaces and easily works with any of PurOptima’s glass wall solutions. The Edge Bi-Fold door is also available with 12mm (0.47″) or 12.8mm (0.5″) Acoustic Laminate glass, capable of up to Rw33dB in soundproofing. This feature can be particularly accommodating for office and meeting rooms where acoustic privacy is necessary.

The Edge Bi-Fold doors integrate Hydro CIRCAL aluminum, a recycled material, into each product, delivering a reduced carbon footprint. The glass doors are fully tested for acoustic performance and certified by third-party assessors.