Doors And Locks Product Focus

ISM7000 Series Smart Entry

By INOX ISM7000 Series Smart EntryBy INOX

INOX’s first smart lock, the ISM7000 Series Smart Mortise Entry Set, is a customizable smart lock for commercial use. Available in any finish, trim, or lever set available from INOX, the Series Smart Entry provides a hardware solution for owners of mixed-use properties to customize lock settings at multiple locations.

The ISM7000 Series Smart Entry Mortise Set features a three-hour fire-rated mortise lock that supports locking and unlocking remotely via low energy BLE/WIFI gateway. The smart lock has an entry function complete with programmable passage, privacy modes, and optional mechanical key override. The lock’s passage mode can be activated with an interior function. The lock also provides premium performance with ANSI Grade 1 commercial mortise construction.

The INOX smart lock hardware can be controlled with the accompanying smartphone application, as well as a back end access control system. Users can also grant additional access with secure RFID e-keys.