Doosan Bobcat Showcases Emerging Technologies

During CES’ Media Days event, Doosan Bobcat, Inc., a company within Doosan Group, showcased the company’s advancements by leveraging emerging technologies focused on connectivity, alternative power sources, autonomous capabilities and more. The company shared several examples of commercialized products, recent concept products and advancements that demonstrate a significant shift in functionality and capabilities. Among its latest concept updates and introductions, it unveiled its autonomous and electric articulating tractor, the Bobcat AT450X enabled by Agtonomy.

The battery-powered AT450X combines Bobcat’s tough and versatile articulating tractor with Agtonomy’s Telefarmer software and embedded-computing technology to support emissions-free and autonomous operation, thus allowing farmers to automate labor- and time-intensive tasks.

The AT450X is designed to autonomously or remotely carry out critical farm tasks in compact applications, such as vineyards and orchards. Farmers can remotely direct the tractor to execute a wide range of tasks, including mowing, spraying, precision weeding, product and material transport and other labor-intensive activities.

Notable features of the AT450X:

To operate, users plot the machine’s mission path via Agtonomy’s mobile application. This allows the end user to easily plan, execute and monitor jobs running on an unlimited number of connected machines simultaneously which can yield a positive ROI for owners.

The machine leverages AI to constantly learn and dynamically react to its environment. Through vision-based systems, it can detect known and unknown objects to auto-stop operation if needed.

Capable of 24/7 operation, the AT450X can swap batteries when it needs to replenish its energy source. It does this by returning to its home base when its battery is low, switching to a fully charged battery and placing its drained battery back to its charging station.

At CES 2024, Bobcat also showcased the next evolution of its RogueX concept loader with the all-electric and autonomous RogueX2. Designed with wheels instead of tracks to optimize battery run time, the RogueX2 also features axial flux motors that give the machine pushing power.

During Media Days, the company also shared updates on its autonomous mower designed to operate with Greenzie software and the all-electric Bobcat S7X skid-steer loader.

Among its new concept introductions, Bobcat has commercialized several emerging technologies in the areas of connectivity, electrification and autonomous operation, including its battery-electric excavators, the all-electric Bobcat T7X compact track loader, Bobcat MaxControl remote operation, Bobcat Machine IQ, Features on Demand, among others.