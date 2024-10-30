Driving Building Performance Through Advanced Sensorification

D igitalization has transformed building management, enabling many facility teams to effectively define and drive toward sustainability. However, evaluating and implementing these tools can often be a complex process. With new, rapidly emerging control systems, it is important to first understand the technology that is central to building digitalization: sensorification.

Sensorification is the cornerstone of building digitalization. By strategically deploying and optimizing sensors throughout a facility, building owners and operators can unlock valuable data. This data, when processed by intelligent control systems, translates into actionable insights that drive energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, improve equipment performance, and enhance occupant well-being.

Sensorification Advancements

In the past, building data was limited by the range and types of sensors available. Many building sensors could only target temperature and humidity. Although this information could be leveraged to inform HVAC function, the data limitations prevented facility teams from fully understanding the complete picture necessary to optimize for energy efficiency and decarbonization. By comparison, today’s digital sensors are engineered to collect expanded types of data tracking variables such as CO2 levels, occupancy, air quality, and energy usage. This data is then analyzed and visualized through a Building Automation System (BAS), enabling building operators to track the conditions of the space, monitor equipment performance, and identify different energy-wasting patterns.

Strategically placing sensors around a building and within critical systems can unlock the necessary data needed to develop and track sustainability goals. (Photo Credit: iStock image, provided by Johnson Controls)

These next-generation sensors operate using a multi-sensor network to expand data collection types and enable real-time monitoring. The network infrastructure allows more sensors to be used throughout the space and within building systems. Through the network, sensor data is collected from multiple zones and synthesized to power the BAS in real time. Network sensors are also designed to simplify installation by automatically detecting BAS controls. Wireless network sensors can further streamline the process by reducing the need for conduit and wiring and eliminating the junction box. Combined with user-intuitive features, both wired and wireless smart sensors not only provide enhanced data collection, they also help to reduce set-up costs and minimize resources.

Connecting Sensorification And Sustainability

Sensors are critical for driving building sustainability. Today’s multi-function sensors integrate real-time energy tracking from various sources to optimize efficiency. Layered with occupancy-based sensing, heating, cooling, and ventilation can be automatically adjusted to minimize energy consumption. For example, the Johnson Controls NS8000 Network Sensor can comprehensively monitor temperature, humidity, occupancy, and CO2 levels simultaneously within a single zone. Occupancy-based controls enable the smart sensor to detect when spaces are occupied or unoccupied to adjust HVAC and lighting usage. The smart sensor can also leverage indoor air quality data to inform ventilation controls, maintaining a healthier indoor environment. By consolidating these essential sensing capabilities into one unit, the NS8000 can deliver up to 30% energy savings in high- usage environments. Additionally, sensors can also track equipment performance, facilitating predictive maintenance and identifying potential equipment malfunctions to further enhance building performance and energy efficiency.

A BAS analyzes and visualizes data collected by digital sensors, enabling building operators to monitor building conditions and equipment performance, as well as identify potential energy-wasting patterns. (Photo Credit: iStock image, provided by Johnson Controls)

By using strategic sensor placement around the building and within critical equipment, systems can unlock data necessary to develop and track sustainability goals. Facility managers can create performance benchmarks and compare outcomes with industry standards. Combined with BAS visualization, sensorification can help ease the burden of reporting while ensuring the information is easy to understand and transparent.

Strategies For Enhancing Sensorification In A Facility

Sensors are vital to understanding the efficiency of building systems and driving response. Sensor data can be leveraged to analyze building performance, identify areas for improvement, and keep pace with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting requirements.

When approaching the digital transformation of a facility, it is important to partner with a total sensor solutions provider that can help you develop a sensorification strategy that is aligned with the goals of the building. Sensors should be placed throughout all critical areas of the facility but protected from environmental conditions and electromagnetic interference that may impact sensing capabilities. Sensors must also be easily accessible for recalibration, maintenance, and replacement.

Many BASs’ are only utilizing a fraction of the building’s data because of limited sensor input. By increasing the number of intelligent sensors throughout the building and implementing a networked infrastructure, BAS controls can be optimized to drive toward sustainability goals, and facility teams can be empowered to make data-informed decisions.

As a Sr. Global Product Manager for Johnson Controls, Pasquale leverages his background in Electrical Engineering and MBA to oversee a diverse portfolio of products including BAS HVAC sensors, airflow measuring stations, variable speed drives and energy meters. In his role, he is involved in strategic planning, product development and market analysis to ensure these products meet the evolving needs of Johnson Controls customers.

