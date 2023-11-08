Ducted Systems Academy Virtual And In-Person For 2024

Johnson Controls launched its 2024 Ducted Systems Academy training opportunities and industry resources featuring a combination of hands-on experiences, virtual resources, and on-demand and in-person courses at the Ducted Systems Academy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. All resources were developed by industry experts and designed to help residential and commercial contractors build knowledge on important topics including new residential and commercial heat pump equipment, electrification, and low-global warming potential (low-GWP) refrigerants.

The Johnson Controls Ducted Systems Academy provides an opportunity for contractors to gain hands-on experience with new equipment, including the latest commercial and residential heat pumps and low-GWP refrigerant systems. The 2024 program offers 40 courses that range from commercial start-up and commissioning to product essentials and customer service training.

To make these programs more widely accessible, Johnson Controls has reduced course fees and is offering train-the-trainer options for some residential technical courses to enable a single contractor to complete the in-person training and recreate the experience at their own location. Additionally, tuition offset programs are available based on partnership program levels.

Available within the Ducted Systems Solutions App, One-Minute Expert is a group of tools that provides instant access to reference guides, approximately 100 videos, and customer-facing resources on a single platform. The program is free and designed to provide insights on topics such as low-GWP refrigerants, new equipment installation, electrification, and heat pump knowledge. New resources are added monthly.

In response to the industry’s workforce development needs, Johnson Controls in tandem relaunched Tech Foundry, an immersive residential and commercial contractor training program in a hybrid format designed to fit within busy schedules. The 10-week course integrates remote and live learning with mentor support and peer interaction to review topics such as: refrigeration systems and compressors, tubing and piping, ventilation systems, and heating and cooling loads. A network of local labs is utilized throughout the online session to provide weekly hands-on experiences, and the program culminates with a 3-day hands-on immersion conducted in-person at the Johnson Controls Ducted Systems Academy.

For contractors unable to attend in-person training, a series of webinars will be introduced in 2024 that include product introductions, competitive differentiation, sales skills and low-GWP refrigerants. Additionally, virtual recertification options are available to individuals who have previously received in-person startup and commissioning certification.