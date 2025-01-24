Duro-Last has announced the expansion of its commercial roofing solutions with the launch of Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece TPO membrane product lines.

Both Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece membranes feature Duro-Last’s exclusive anti-wicking, weft-inserted scrim with a density of 9×9 threads per inch—an industry-first for TPO membranes—eliminating the need for seam sealant during installation. This feature enhances installation efficiency, saving contractors time and reducing material costs while delivering watertight performance and durability. Additionally, each membrane offers the most robust top film thickness in the industry—creating a resilient performance layer that stands up to the elements.

Duro-TECH TPO, available in 45, 60, and 80 mm thicknesses, is manufactured in roll widths of 10″, 30″, 5′, and 10’—each 100′ in length—providing contractors with versatile options to meet the needs of their projects.

Ideal for applications over various substrates, Duro-TECH Fleece, manufactured in 10’x100′ rolls, offers an additional layer of performance with an 8 ounce-per-square-yard, needle-punched polypropylene fleece backing. Available in 45 mm (100 mm with fleece backing), 60 mm (115 mm with fleece backing), and 80 mm (135 mm with fleece backing), each roll of the Fleece features a 2.25″ selvage edge to support more efficient hot-air welding to the underlying membrane.

The Duro-TECH line includes a full range of compatible, custom-fabricated accessories to streamline installation and provide seamless, watertight aesthetics. All TPO membranes are supported by Duro-Last’s thorough Quality Assurance inspections, ensuring each installation meets the highest standards. In addition to 15- and 20-year standard warranties, optional hail and high-wind coverage are available for enhanced protection.

Launching in conjunction with these additions is a line of TPO adhesives, including TECH-Bond TPO Bonding Adhesive, TECH-Bond TPO LVOC Bonding Adhesive, and TECH-Bond TPO Spray Adhesive to enhance installation efficiencies and support the integrity of the roofing system.