Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Featured Products & Services

Duro-Last Expands Roofing Solutions With Duro-TECH And Duro-TECH Fleece TPO Product Lines

Duro-Last announces the expansion of its commercial roofing solutions with Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece TPO membranes.

Duro-Tech

Duro-Last has announced the expansion of its commercial roofing solutions with the launch of Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece TPO membrane product lines.

Both Duro-TECH and Duro-TECH Fleece membranes feature Duro-Last’s exclusive anti-wicking, weft-inserted scrim with a density of 9×9 threads per inch—an industry-first for TPO membranes—eliminating the need for seam sealant during installation. This feature enhances installation efficiency, saving contractors time and reducing material costs while delivering watertight performance and durability. Additionally, each membrane offers the most robust top film thickness in the industry—creating a resilient performance layer that stands up to the elements.

Duro-TECH TPO, available in 45, 60, and 80 mm thicknesses, is manufactured in roll widths of 10″, 30″, 5′, and 10’—each 100′ in length—providing contractors with versatile options to meet the needs of their projects.

Ideal for applications over various substrates, Duro-TECH Fleece, manufactured in 10’x100′ rolls, offers an additional layer of performance with an 8 ounce-per-square-yard, needle-punched polypropylene fleece backing. Available in 45 mm (100 mm with fleece backing), 60 mm (115 mm with fleece backing), and 80 mm (135 mm with fleece backing), each roll of the Fleece features a 2.25″ selvage edge to support more efficient hot-air welding to the underlying membrane.

The Duro-TECH line includes a full range of compatible, custom-fabricated accessories to streamline installation and provide seamless, watertight aesthetics. All TPO membranes are supported by Duro-Last’s thorough Quality Assurance inspections, ensuring each installation meets the highest standards. In addition to 15- and 20-year standard warranties, optional hail and high-wind coverage are available for enhanced protection.

Launching in conjunction with these additions is a line of TPO adhesives, including TECH-Bond TPO Bonding Adhesive, TECH-Bond TPO LVOC Bonding Adhesive, and TECH-Bond TPO Spray Adhesive to enhance installation efficiencies and support the integrity of the roofing system.

Click here for more product news.

Construction & Roofing, Facility Safety, Facility Supplies, Featured Products & Services, Product News, Products & Services

Anti-wicking, Construction, Duro-Last, Duro-TECH, Duro-TECH Fleece TPO membrane, Installation efficiency, Interiors, polypropylene fleece backing, Seam sealant, TPO membranes, Watertight durability, Weft-inserted scrim

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

crime scene

Listen Now: What To Do When Your Facility Becomes A Crime Scene

A business continuity analyst discusses steps FM teams need to consider after a crime has been committed in their buildings.

Facilities Teams, ARC Facilities Webinar

Did You Miss Our “Solving The Hidden Assets Challenge” Webinar?

Hidden assets can be a challenge for facilities teams. View this free video webinar on demand and learn how your team can retain knowledge and streamline operations.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Previous

Share Your Facility Management Priorities

Next

IFMA Welcomes New President and CEO

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2025 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon