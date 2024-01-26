EarthSafe Expands Hospital-Grade Hygiene With PurOne Everyday

EarthSafe, developer of cleaning and disinfectant products used in hospitals, unveiled its bleach-free PurOne Everyday Cleaner and Disinfectant that provides healthcare-level hygiene while being accessible to businesses and non-medical facilities.

PurOne Everyday is packed in a convenient household tub with 50 tablets to not only reduce plastic waste but also to provide more individual uses than a conventional liquid form. The cleaner and disinfectant product is EPA registered. It kills almost every harmful bacterium, virus, and fungi, including Covid, influenza, Norovirus, Staph, mold, Salmonella, and more, along with being able to penetrate biofilms on surfaces that harbor dangerous pathogens.

Due to being bleach-free, the cleaner and disinfectant is powerful while remaining gentle, not corrosive, and versatile. The concentrated tablets can be diluted to various strengths, replacing a multitude of single-use products. To supplement the product, EarthSafe created a PurOne Everyday Kit that comes complete with a spray bottle, a premium microfiber cloth, tablets, and detailed instructions for use both indoors and out. From general cleaning, mold removal, deodorizing, to disinfecting toilet bowls, and sports equipment, even whitening laundry, and refreshing spas, PurOne Everyday was designed to be a versatile solution that makes hospital-grade infection protection equitable outside of hospital and critical care spaces.