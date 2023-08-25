EarthSafe Introduces High-Efficiency Absorbent FlashDry

The FlashDry coir absorbent is composed of renewable materials and classified as both a universal and hazmat absorbent for marine or land.

It is composed of readily renewable materials and classified as both a universal and hazmat absorbent with hydrophobic and oleophilic properties for marine or land environments. The FlashDry coir absorbent is dustless, non-toxic, and non-abrasive with a neutral pH—making it environmentally safe, as well as safe for people and food.

FlashDry works for chemical, biohazard, and hydrocarbon spills. With the ability to absorb up to four times of its weight on contact, five liters of FlashDry absorbs one gallon of fluid in one minute while 10 liters of clay can take three hours, excluding secondary cleanup time. On water, its honeycomb-like structure and buoyancy allow FlashDry to separate and encapsulate oil spills. By cleaning up spills faster and leaving no residual residue, FlashDry can reduce labor demand and save costs. The product can also be reused for future leaks or spills if not fully saturated.

Product extensions include 15” x 20” Universal Absorbent Pads, 3” x 4’ Universal Absorbent Socks, a line of spill mats, and two Universal Rapid Response Spill Kits in four sizes each with and without two 5-liter buckets of FlashDry coir absorbent. Kits comply with OSHA standards and come in a high visibility duffle with ID tag including 14 pads, two socks, four pairs of nitrile gloves, a discard bag, and instructions.