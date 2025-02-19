Contact Us

EarthTronics Expands Its Linear TLED Line With The Type B T8

The new T8 double-end direct wire LED lamp is designed as a replacement for T8 and T12 linear tubes and provides up to 5500 lumens.

earthtronics-nr-type2

EarthTronics has launched its new Type B 8’ Wattage and Color Selectable direct wire LED T8 with a double-end interchangeable base for direct replacement of T8 and T12 linear tubes operating on 120-277V for maximum energy savings and reduced maintenance costs.

Ideal for commercial, retail, municipal, industrial, school, and university retrofit applications, the new 8’ LED linear lamp can be adjusted to 24, 32, and 40 watts, delivering 3,500, 4,400, and 5,500 lumens, respectively. It features a flexible interchangeable FA8 or R17D base type, ensuring a correct fit for several applications, while its shatterproof coated lamp meets Food Safety standards. This lamp also works well in dry or damp locations and enclosed fixtures.

The new Type B 8’ linear lamp is color-selectable at 3,000K, 3,500K, 4,000K, 5,000K, and 6,500K, and can be adjusted in the field by sliding its switch to the desired color. The linear LED delivers up to 148 lumens per watt with a 220-degree beam angle and a CRI greater than 80, making it the perfect replacement by directing more light on work surfaces for both task and general lighting from existing strip fixtures.

Engineered for high-lumen maintenance over its 50,000-hour performance-rated life, the Type B 8’ lamp can be quickly wired with no lamp holder modifications necessary for fast and easy installation. It is listed by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), UL 1993 and UL 1598C, NSF, FCC, and RoHS, and is suitable for damp and dry locations. The linear lamp will even perform in extreme temperatures, from below 4 degrees Fahrenheit (below 20 degrees Celsius) to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius), and comes with a five-year limited warranty.

