EarthTronics Launches LED T5 Fixture For Linear Applications

EarthTronics has launched its new 45.8″, 12.5-watt EarthBulb Type B Direct Wire Linear LED T5 with five color selectable options to provide the appropriate light for a specific architectural application. Its flexible design eliminates the need for an electronic ballast or driver for operation on 120-277V to deliver 1800 lumens with maximum energy savings.

Offering five color choices of 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, 5000K, or 6500K that can be adjusted in the field by simply sliding the switch to a desired color during installation, the direct wire LED T5 linear lamp is ideal for architectural, commercial decorative, hospitals, hotels, retail stores, and school retrofit applications. The linear LED provides a high-color rendering of 82 for improved visual acuity. It is perfect for replacing 28-watt T5 fluorescent tubes.

The EarthBulb Type B Direct Wire Linear LED T5 has a translucent glass construction with an internal coating to ensure even illumination and is engineered for high lumen maintenance over its 50,000-hour-rated performance life.

The Direct Wire LED T5 Linear is designed for fast and easy installation. No lamp holder modifications are necessary for double-end installation. Simply run the black (load) wire to one end and white (neutral) wire to the other. The lamp is also compatible with single-end direct wire applications.

Suitable for damp and dry locations, the T5 is listed by UL1993, UL8750, NSF, FCC, and RoHS. It will perform in extreme temperatures ranging from -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) to 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius) and comes with a five-year limited warranty.