East Oak Introduces New Radiate Stainless-Steel Patio Heater

East Oak’s Radiate patio heater aims to warm outdoor spaces during the winter season. The 50,000 BTU heater spreads heat up to 20′ in diameter, providing comfort for multiple guests and creating an inviting atmosphere.

Crafted with a sleek, stainless-steel exterior and commercial-grade construction, the heater is designed to withstand the elements and last for years. The body’s unique design offers more stability and delivers an elegant aesthetic to complement any outdoor living style.

Key features of the heating unit include:

Effortlessly portable: Move and position the heater with ease.

Tip-over protection and flame-out safety design: Automatically extinguishes the flame if the unit falls over, eliminating fire hazards.

Table top: surface area on top of the barrel serves as a small table for drinks and appetizers.

Double-layer heating mesh: Offers improved strength and safety compared to standard single-layer designs, enhancing durability and heat distribution. This extends the heater’s lifespan by 20%.

Weather-resistant: Built of waterproof, scratch-resistant stainless steel, ensuring reliable performance season after season.

The Radiate’s double-layer stainless steel mesh ensures steady, reliable heat for any patio or garden setting. Easy to clean and wear-resistant, this heater is designed to offer enduring quality and performance.