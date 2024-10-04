Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack Helps Meet Growing AI Demands

Eaton recently announced the North American launch of its Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures, a new solution that helps data center operators and IT managers accommodate the increasing physical needs of generative AI computing infrastructure in enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale data centers. Available in a wide variety of specifications, Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures are purpose-built to support larger, heavier AI servers and critical IT infrastructure, making them an ideal solution for operators seeking to future-proof their data center for the coming wave of AI innovation.
The Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures have weight capacities of up to 5,000 lbs. (static), with 54″ deep enclosures to house large AI servers along with high-density rack power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, cooling, cables, and other accessories. Additionally, the glacier white color of the enclosures provides better visibility in high-density environments for equipment installation, maintenance, and cable and port identification.
Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures are available in a variety of models and specifications tailored for differing height, weight and depth requirements, with features that include:
- Organization for critical equipment, including AI servers: The floor-standing heavy-duty enclosures are available in 42U, 45U, and 48U models, with options for deep, extra-deep, and/or wide enclosures. The extra-deep 54″ options support AI servers that do not fit in standard enclosures, and wide options have side channels for accessory mounting, cable routing, and airflow. The perforated front and split rear doors enable airflow through the rack.
- Heavy-duty construction for higher weight capacity: Enclosures can be fully populated with heavy servers and other critical IT equipment due to 5,000 lb. static/3,500 lb. dynamic weight capacities. The frame is 2.5 mm thick steel and has reinforced structural elements, and the enclosures feature upgraded casters and levelers that support the extra weight of AI servers.
- Increased interior visibility and refreshed exterior design: The enclosures feature a glacier-white, powder-coated finish, making it easier to see equipment inside. Greater visibility of ports and cables facilitates equipment installation and maintenance and helps reduce accidental disconnection.