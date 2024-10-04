Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack Helps Meet Growing AI Demands

Eaton's Heavy-Duty SmartRack prepares data centers for future demands by supporting larger, heavier AI servers and critical IT infrastructure.

Heavy Duty SmartRack Enclosures

Eaton recently announced the North American launch of its Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures, a new solution that helps data center operators and IT managers accommodate the increasing physical needs of generative AI computing infrastructure in enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale data centers. Available in a wide variety of specifications, Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures are purpose-built to support larger, heavier AI servers and critical IT infrastructure, making them an ideal solution for operators seeking to future-proof their data center for the coming wave of AI innovation.

The Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures have weight capacities of up to 5,000 lbs. (static), with 54″ deep enclosures to house large AI servers along with high-density rack power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, cooling, cables, and other accessories. Additionally, the glacier white color of the enclosures provides better visibility in high-density environments for equipment installation, maintenance, and cable and port identification.

Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures are available in a variety of models and specifications tailored for differing height, weight and depth requirements, with features that include: 

  • Organization for critical equipment, including AI servers: The floor-standing heavy-duty enclosures are available in 42U, 45U, and 48U models, with options for deep, extra-deep, and/or wide enclosures. The extra-deep 54″ options support AI servers that do not fit in standard enclosures, and wide options have side channels for accessory mounting, cable routing, and airflow. The perforated front and split rear doors enable airflow through the rack. 
  • Heavy-duty construction for higher weight capacity: Enclosures can be fully populated with heavy servers and other critical IT equipment due to 5,000 lb. static/3,500 lb. dynamic weight capacities. The frame is 2.5 mm thick steel and has reinforced structural elements, and the enclosures feature upgraded casters and levelers that support the extra weight of AI servers. 
  • Increased interior visibility and refreshed exterior design: The enclosures feature a glacier-white, powder-coated finish, making it easier to see equipment inside. Greater visibility of ports and cables facilitates equipment installation and maintenance and helps reduce accidental disconnection.  
Click here for more product news.

Communications Equipment, Facility Supplies, Featured Products & Services, Product News, Products & Services, Wiring & Cabling

AI servers, cable management, Data Center, Eaton, heavy duty, Heavy-Duty SmartRack, Hyperscale, IT Management, power distribution systems, Uninterruptible power supplies

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Overcome Construction Procurement Strain Webinar

Did You Miss This Webinar? Overcome Construction Procurement Strain

View this free video webinar to delve into the complexities of construction procurement and explore job order contracting (JOC) strategies to overcome common obstacles.

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Did You Miss This Webinar? Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

View this free video webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Previous

Pan Pacific Orchard Named World’s Best Tall Building

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly