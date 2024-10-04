Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack Helps Meet Growing AI Demands

Eaton recently announced the North American launch of its Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures, a new solution that helps data center operators and IT managers accommodate the increasing physical needs of generative AI computing infrastructure in enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale data centers. Available in a wide variety of specifications, Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures are purpose-built to support larger, heavier AI servers and critical IT infrastructure, making them an ideal solution for operators seeking to future-proof their data center for the coming wave of AI innovation.

The Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures have weight capacities of up to 5,000 lbs. (static), with 54″ deep enclosures to house large AI servers along with high-density rack power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, cooling, cables, and other accessories. Additionally, the glacier white color of the enclosures provides better visibility in high-density environments for equipment installation, maintenance, and cable and port identification.

Eaton’s Heavy-Duty SmartRack enclosures are available in a variety of models and specifications tailored for differing height, weight and depth requirements, with features that include: