Eaton’s USB Power Delivery Receptacles Provide Faster Charging

Eaton’s USB Power Delivery receptacles offer new USB-C based technology and a faster way to charge smartphones, tablets, headphones and more.

Eaton’s USB Power Delivery (PD) receptacles offer users a faster way to charge their smartphones, tablets, headphones and more. The new USB-C based technology also enables users to enjoy the ability to charge larger devices, such as laptops, directly from the USB PD receptacle without the need of a charging brick.

Traditional USB charging receptacles offer up to a total of 25 watts of charging capacity, while Eaton’s USB PD product single port charging capacity offers up to 60 watts. The higher available charging wattage equates up to two-times faster charging than traditional USB receptacles. What used to take hours to charge can now take minutes.

Offered in a combination Type A/C and dual Type C configurations, the Eaton USB PD receptacle communicates with the device that is being charged to identify the appropriate voltage and current to charge the device quickly and efficiently. The USB PD receptacles also have built-in overcurrent protection to further protect your device.

Additional features and benefits include:

Tamper-resistant shutters ensure code compliance

No bulky adapters or charging brinks needed

Available in 15 or 20 Amp

The USB PD receptacles are ideal for locations where fast charging is needed including airports, hotels, restaurants, offices, libraries and homes, among others.