Ecobee Extends Smart Security With Yale And August Smart Locks

Ecobee delivers a smarter lock integration with leading smart lock brands Yale and August. ecobee Smart Security customers in the U.S. and Canada no longer need to worry about forgetting to lock their door when linking Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks from Yale and August to their ecobee account.

In addition to locking and unlocking their front door from anywhere, users can now control their smart lock directly from Live View​ of their ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera in the ecobee app. For added convenience, users can get notified when guests arrive, greet them using two-way talk, and let them in from the app.

By integrating Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks from Yale and August, ecobee Smart Security users can now automatically lock their building when they leave and arm their security system from anywhere for total peace of mind. In the app, users can arm and disarm their home with one tap, see the lock status at-a-glance on the home screen, and let guests in from anywhere.

Yale and August smart locks combine security with convenience, giving customers the flexibility to access their homes on their terms. They offer multiple key-free entry options, including keypads, fingerprint readers, and app controls, eliminating the need for traditional keys while providing security and peace of mind.