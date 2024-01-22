Ecore To Be Exclusive Distributor Of OSSTSPORT Products

Ecore Int’l is now the exclusive distributor of OSSTSPORT products, which include running tracks, game courts, and weight room surfaces.

Ecore Int’l is now the exclusive distributor of OSSTSPORT (Optimum Sport Surface Technology) products in the U.S. OSSTSPORT specializes in manufacturing running tracks, game courts, and weight room surfaces.

The following OSSTSPORT products are now available exclusively through Ecore: OSSTrax-Elite and OSSTrax track surfaces, TruCourt and TeamPlay-M for multi-court sports and the ComPact Collection for fitness spaces.

OSSTSPORT OSSTrax-Elite & OSSTrax

With over 30 years of advanced molded and co-vulcanized multilayer rubber technology, OSSTrax-Elite & OSSTrax are functional for indoor and outdoor sports and recreation tracks, offering durability and spike resistance to ensure athletic tracks remain in top condition.

Featuring a waffle base layer for shock absorption, energy restitution, slip resistance, and dimensional strength, these World Athletic-certified track surfaces boast an embossed, uniform-textured, non-porous surface for easy maintenance.

OSSTSPORT TruCourt & TeamPlay-M

TruCourt and TeamPlay-M are versatile, multi-sport court surfaces suitable for indoor spaces while TruCourt is also suitable for outdoor use. From basketball and tennis courts to pickleball and indoor gyms, these surfaces are designed with technologies to ensure durability, responsiveness, and performance.

Both TruCourt and TeamPlay-M prioritize safety and comfort with features like shock absorption, energy restitution, and slip resistance. They also feature thick, vulcanized rubber for durability and abrasion resistance. UV resistant and easy to maintain, TruCourt & TeamPlay-M come in a variety of colors.

OSSTSPORT ComPact Collection

The ComPact Collection offers three distinct aesthetics – the embossed rock-textured pattern of ComPact-Stone, the premium sealskin speckled appearance of ComPact-Fleck and the embossed marble-textured pattern of ComPact-Marble. These durable, sound absorbing, and comfortable surfaces function for a variety of fitness environments, including weight rooms, gyms and even ski and skate areas.

All ComPact Collection surfaces made with textured vulcanized rubber, non-porous for easy maintenance, offer high impact resistance, and are free from PVC and heavy metals.

All OSSTSPORT products adhere to Ecore’s commitment to sustainability. Manufactured in Taiwan, they meet quality standards and are GREENGUARD GOLD certified by Underwriters Laboratories.