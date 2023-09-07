Ecore International added Essentials, a line of budget-friendly rubber surfaces to its flooring product options. Designed for use in free weight, cardio, and functional training areas, the line is inspired by Ecore’s previous collections of composition rubber fitness floors and is made with reclaimed rubber materials.

Essentials is engineered to focus on ergonomics, acoustics, safety, and offers a combination of durability, affordability, functionality, and noise reduction. Its durability enables it to stand up to heavy foot traffic, weathering and impact from workout equipment while its surface makes it slip resistant in both wet and dry conditions. Essentials’ flooring has a force absorption capability of 19.8%, and energy restitution capability of 64.1%, making it force reductive and surface protected. The rubber solution functions for a variety of fitness applications, fusing comfort and safety while appealing to a broader spectrum of customers. Its design as a low-maintenance, DIY-friendly flooring solution appeals to fitness dealers and facility owners who may have previously hesitated to consider rubber flooring due to cost.

At the end of its life, Essentials flooring is fully recyclable due to its composition of reclaimed rubber materials. The Essentials line is available in 3/8” vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) rolls in 3/8″ x 48″ x 25 LF and 3/8″ x 48″ x 25 LF or portable, easy-to-install interlocking tiles in 3/8″ x 24″ x 48″. It has four colors to choose from—black, blue, red, and gray.