The Biden-Harris Administration announced eight new grant awards totaling more than $37 million over five years under the Supporting America’s School Infrastructure (SASI) program and one new grant for $10 million over five years under the National Center on School Infrastructure (NCSI) program. This $47 million investment, issued by the U.S. Department of Education, bolsters the capacity of states to support school districts in improving school facilities with the goal of more equitable access to healthy, sustainable, and modern learning environments for all students.

The SASI program is the first in the Department’s history intended to increase state capacity to support underserved school districts to improve their school facilities. States receiving SASI funds will be able to conduct school facility needs assessments in high-need school districts; hire new staff; and develop or improve public school infrastructure data systems, among other actions. The NCSI program will establish a national clearinghouse and technical assistance center that will consolidate federal resources related to public school infrastructure improvements that support safe, healthy, sustainable, and equitable public school facilities. NCSI will also provide targeted technical assistance to SASI grantees to expand state expertise in school infrastructure.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released new information on how school districts can file for tax credits for clean energy infrastructure through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA provides for the largest investment in clean energy in U.S. history and has created a unique opportunity for K-12 school districts under provisions for direct pay. The NCSI will provide technical assistance to states and districts on federal opportunities that support creating modern learning environments, including these new tax credits.

The Department of Education also works to further school infrastructure efforts through an Infrastructure and Sustainability initiative, which includes the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools recognition award, private sector school infrastructure and sustainability commitments, an annual Green Strides Tour, monthly Infrastructure and Sustainability News, as well as other public engagement on these topics. The Department of Education also partners with federal agencies such as Treasury, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and others to provide resources, funds, and tax incentives that enhance equitable access to healthy, safe, sustainable, and modern school facilities.

Working together with these various agencies at the intersection of schools, climate, environmental justice, and infrastructure, the White House published a toolkit sharing Federal resources for addressing school infrastructure needs in April 2022 with an update to this toolkit anticipated to be released in 2024.