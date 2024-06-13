Edwards with debut its new Optica Duct Smoke Detector at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference & Expo.

Edwards will launch its Optica Duct Smoke Detector at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference & Expo, taking place June 17 through 19 at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando, Florida.

Specifically designed for HVAC smoke detection, the Optica Duct Smoke Detector caters to site managers and end-users who have struggled to find smoke detection solutions that address the moisture and dust challenges of the HVAC environment. The detector combines patented Optica sensor technology with a new design that delivers enhanced performance and reduced nuisance alarms in. Its new design features include a free-flowing air chamber, anti-fog coating across the complete sensing area, and dual-wall construction.

Edwards’ booth (#1900) at the NFPA Conference & Expo will also showcase other fire and life safety solutions, including:

ModuLaser Integration with EST4: A flexible Aspirating Smoke Detection solution with EST4 panels.

Genesis LED Notification Appliances: High Candela speakers and strobes with a 185 candela setting at 53mA and Genesis LED Low Frequency Notification appliances.

ConnectedSafety+ Cloud-Based Software as a Service (SaaS) Solution: A cloud-based SaaS solution that optimizes the management of commercial fire installations by enabling managers to view all locations at once remotely or on-site.

Optica Duct Smoke Detectors are available for sale in June.