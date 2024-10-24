EEOC Issues Anti-Harassment Guidelines For Worksites

Adobe Stock

By Crawford LeBouef and Susan Wiltsie

On June 18, 2024, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) released Promising Practices for Preventing Harassment in the Construction Industry (the Guidance), which highlights the EEOC’s recommended anti-harassment guidelines for the construction industry. The initiative is part of the EEOC’s broader effort to address bias in the construction sector amidst significant federal investment through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.

The Guidance is designed to provide insight into the anti-harassment activities the EEOC believes employers should undertake to comply with nondiscrimination laws. Geared toward project owners, general contractors and subcontractors, the Guidance underscores certain risk factors that are particularly applicable in the construction industry, and outlines five strategies intended to support the EEOC’s broader Strategic Enforcement Plan (SEP) for fiscal years 2024-2028, which, in part, focuses on combatting harassment in the construction industry.

The Guidance identifies five core practices intended to help prevent and address harassment in the industry:

• Committed and engaged leadership;

• Consistent and demonstrated accountability;

• Strong and comprehensive harassment policies;

• Trusted and accessible complaint procedures; and

• Regular, interactive training tailored to the audience and the organization.

Committed Leadership and Demonstrated Accountability

The Guidance highlights the importance of committed leadership as necessary to mitigate the risk of workplace harassment, deeming it the “cornerstone” of a successful anti-harassment strategy. The Guidance includes that project owners should require written plans to prevent and address harassment in contract bids. In this manner, all employers at a worksite would collaborate to prevent and address harassment, sweeping in employees whose employers otherwise are not covered by federal anti-discrimination laws. The Guidance also recommends that project owners and general contractors mandate that contract bids include a comprehensive anti-harassment plan. Further, the Guidance advises general contractors to help prevent worksite harassment via monitoring subcontractors and the workforce for anti-harassment compliance, regularly evaluating applicable policies, and actively seeking employee feedback on the effectiveness of the anti-harassment measures.

Comprehensive Harassment Policies

The Guidance advises that harassment policies should be documented in writing, clearly communicated, prominently posted in easy-to-find locations, and regularly updated. The Guidance identifies nine elements that should be part of a comprehensive anti-harassment policy in the construction industry, which are:

• the identification of who is governed by the policy;

• a blanket statement on the prohibition of harassment;

• a clear depiction of prohibited conduct;

• a description of the complaint reporting process;

• encouragement for workers to report harassment/inappropriate conduct;

• a commitment to prompt, impartial, and thorough investigations;

• reinforce employees’ need to participate in investigations;

• assurances that the company will immediately take reasonable and proportionate corrective action; and

• a prohibition of retaliation.

Accessible And Trusted Complaint Procedures

The Guidance includes that anti-harassment policies and complaint procedures be written in a clear and easy to understand language, and posted in consistent, easy-to-find places. In the event that multiple employers onsite have their own anti-harassment policies, the project owner or general contractor should review the policies for consistency. The Guidance further suggests that general contractors implement a supplemental reporting system for all work-site workers, regardless of their on-site employer. So, in addition to confirming that every subcontractor has implemented its own complaint channel, another practice that can be implemented is for general contractors to provide an anonymous hotline to receive complaints for all onsite workers. General contractors should also train workers on how to use the existing complaint channels and ensure every on-site employer reports any complaints to the general contractor. Additionally, harassment complaint systems should be accessible in all applicable languages and offer numerous practices to submit complaints. The Guidance also suggests periodic testing of these systems to ensure they are functioning effectively.

Regular And Interactive Training

The Guidance urges industry leaders to conduct training for all workers on applicable rules, policies, and procedures. Trainings should plainly outline what constitutes prohibited harassment and provide relevant examples, and inform employees on reporting procedures. Additionally, managers and supervisors should receive additional training on their legal obligations to prevent, address, and correct harassment.

Though the Guidance isn’t legally binding, adherence to its recommendations can help employers covered by federal anti-discrimination laws mitigate the risk of liability, as EEOC investigators will evaluate applicable employer’s anti-harassment policies and practices against the Guidance. However, employers will want to do so cautiously so as to maintain a distinction between encouraging other employer’s best practices at a multi-employer job site without creating broader liability for itself based upon joint employer or other legal theories.

Key Takeaways

The Guidance identifies promising practices for industry leaders to help prevent and address harassment in the construction industry. It recommends that general contractors take on a coordination and leadership role at the construction worksite. But to be clear, the Guidance does not create any new obligations or duties under federal law. It does, however, provide a roadmap into the activities that the EEOC believes employers should do to comply with anti-discrimination laws. Thus, employers in the construction industry should review the SEP, the Guidance, and the EEOC’s construction-specific (and general anti-harassment) guidance, and take steps to ensure that they are complying with local, state, and federal laws.

Construction-industry employers should, for example, review their workplace policies and practices, including their agreements and contracts with subcontractors and other third-parties, in conjunction with the Guidance, and consider amending any in order to strengthen their anti-harassment policies and practices. Employers should be aware of the Guidance, and should ensure compliance with the key recommendations, primarily by confirming the employer has: clear anti-harassment policies, practices, and trainings; channels for worker complaints; prompt investigation processes/procedures; and preventative measure to limit harassment. While no anti-harassment program or policy can prevent all claims, implementing the Guidance where possible may help employers reduce their liability and fortify their defense if a charge is filed. Employers should do all of this cautiously, however, as the Guidance contains the risk of “no good deed goes unpunished.” A contractor that involves itself too deeply in another employer’s anti-harassment compliance easily could create facts establishing joint employer liability.