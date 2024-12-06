Contact Us

December’s Free USGBC Course: Electrification For Green Builders

Each month in 2024, USGBC offers free green building education courses. For December, the free course focuses on electrification for green builders.

Electrification and Green Building
(Photo: Adobe Stock / Studio Romantic)

Throughout 2024, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has selected one or two education courses about specific aspects of green building that will be free for that month only. For the month of December, you can take advantage of a free course on electrification for green builders.

Electrification And Green Building

Advocate for the move to electrification of buildings.
  • Basic Level
  • 1 Continuing Education (CE) credit
  • Created by USGBC and Triple Green Building Group, LLC
  • Format: Presentation
Course Description

Beneficial electrification is a growing strategy for buildings to achieve low operational carbon emissions. Green building professionals are working to achieve energy optimization through electrification.

Hear from an experienced green building professional and learn about the benefits of electrification, related technologies and strategies, and examples of what leading cities are doing.

Objectives
  1. Describe the benefits of electrification in buildings
  2. Recognize successful strategies from cities and building projects
  3. Overcoming barriers to implementing electrification strategies
  4. Take action to support electrification on green building projects.

View all free USGBC courses here.

Leaders

Kelly Gearhart
 Principal
Triple Green Building Group, LLC
El Sobrante, California
Electrification and Green Building
Boyka Ognyanova
Director ESG & Education
Triple Green Building Group, LLC
Sofia, Bulgaria
Read more professional development news for facility managers on Facility Executive. 

