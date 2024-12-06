Throughout 2024, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has selected one or two education courses about specific aspects of green building that will be free for that month only. For the month of December, you can take advantage of a free course on electrification for green builders.
Advocate for the move to electrification of buildings.
Basic Level
1 Continuing Education (CE) credit
Created by USGBC and Triple Green Building Group, LLC
Format: Presentation
Course Description
Beneficial electrification is a growing strategy for buildings to achieve low operational carbon emissions. Green building professionals are working to achieve energy optimization through electrification.
Hear from an experienced green building professional and learn about the benefits of electrification, related technologies and strategies, and examples of what leading cities are doing.
Objectives
Describe the benefits of electrification in buildings
Recognize successful strategies from cities and building projects
Overcoming barriers to implementing electrification strategies
Take action to support electrification on green building projects.
