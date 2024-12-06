Advocate for the move to electrification of buildings.

Basic Level

1 Continuing Education (CE) credit

Created by USGBC and Triple Green Building Group, LLC

Format: Presentation

Course Description

Beneficial electrification is a growing strategy for buildings to achieve low operational carbon emissions. Green building professionals are working to achieve energy optimization through electrification.

Hear from an experienced green building professional and learn about the benefits of electrification, related technologies and strategies, and examples of what leading cities are doing.

Objectives

Describe the benefits of electrification in buildings Recognize successful strategies from cities and building projects Overcoming barriers to implementing electrification strategies Take action to support electrification on green building projects.

View all free USGBC courses here.