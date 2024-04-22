Built with Elevate and Holcim materials, the manufacturer’s new LEED-certified manufacturing and distribution center in Salt Lake City will expand service to customers in the West.

In Salt Lake City, Elevate Commercial Roofing Systems & Lining recently celebrated the grand opening of its new production and distribution facility. The roofing, wall and lining systems manufacturer’s new Utah plant is the latest in a series of capital investments Elevate™ has made since its acquisition by Holcim in 2021. (The Firestone brand of roofing, wall, and lining system products changed its name to Elevate in June 2022.)

The LEED-certified green facility incorporates materials across the Holcim and Elevate portfolio in its construction and design.

The plant has the potential to triple the production capacity of Elevate ISOGARD™ polyiso insulation in the region and adds a production line for Elevate UNA-CLAD™ metal products to better serve customers in the West. The new facility streamlines operations in the Western region, with connections to the local rail system for optimized distribution, reduced impact on the local community and its roads, and a reduced carbon footprint. This strategic integration will result in shorter wait times and better product availability for Elevate customers in the region.

“This combined plant and distribution center represents the Elevate commitment to using our own premium and sustainable solutions in the construction of a new facility to enhance the services we provide to our customers.” — Kristin Beck, President, Elevate Commercial Roofing Systems & Lining

“The opening of this new facility is an exciting milestone as we continue to grow and focus on our valued customers, as well as a testament to the capabilities of our high-performing, innovative and sustainable products,” says Kristin Beck, President, Elevate Commercial Roofing Systems & Lining.

“Our customers and people are at the heart of our business, and we are committed to providing positive experiences and quality products,” Beck continued. “This combined plant and distribution center represents the Elevate commitment to using our own premium and sustainable solutions in the construction of a new facility to enhance the services we provide to our customers.”

Sustainable, From Foundation To Roof

The design of the Elevate plant prioritizes sustainability at every stage and includes a variety of Holcim’s innovative building solutions, starting with the foundation. Holcim’s FortiCem®, part of the ECOPlanet™ low-carbon cement portfolio, was used to significantly reduce the CO2 footprint in the footings, foundation, floors, and tilt panels of the new facility.

This was the first and largest commercial project incorporating this new lower-impact cement in the Salt Lake City area.

The roof was installed by Utah-based Redd Roofing, an Elevate Platinum Council and Hall of Fame member, two of the highest recognitions available for Elevate contractors.

The roofing comprises Elevate UltraPly™ TPO roofing membrane, Elevate ISOGARD insulation, and Elevate SunWave™ skylights. Walkways and loading docks throughout the plant were installed with anti-slip coatings from American Safety Technologies® and PolySpec® THIOKOL® primer, both part of the Holcim portfolio of building solutions. The plant is a certified LEED green building, establishing its status as a local benchmark for excellence in sustainable construction.

The Salt Lake City plant replaces the prior Elevate polyiso plant in West Valley City, UT. To reduce waste and divert equipment from landfills, all existing equipment will be repurposed, sold, or recycled.

A division of the Holcim Group, Holcim Building Envelope makes residential and commercial roofing, wall and lining systems, insulation and waterproofing solutions for a variety of industries from construction to marine and aerospace. In addition to Elevate, its portfolio of brands includes Duro-Last, Malarkey, GenFlex, Gaco, and Enverge.