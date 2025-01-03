Ringing in the new year presents the annual opportunity for a renewed focus on health, well-being, and personal comfort. When most office workers spend about 45% of their workday seated, prioritizing comfortable, versatile seating options is paramount to maintaining this resolution and preventing potential health complications. Across industries, from hospitality to healthcare to office environments, there are new and expansive seating options for workers of any capacity to ensure employee well-being and to create a focused environment. Here are some new seating solutions designed to balance aesthetic compatibility with user-friendliness across industries in the new year.

Mirra 2 Chair And Stool By Herman Miller

Herman Miller enhanced the sustainability of Mirra 2 by incorporating the use of recycled materials in its design, resulting in up to a 17% reduction in its carbon footprint.

Designed to mirror the body’s movements, Mirra 2 offers personalized ergonomics with dynamic surfaces that adjust intuitively. Features like the AireWeave Suspension seat and FlexFront ensure temperature neutrality and responsive comfort. The Loop Spine provides natural torsional flexibility, while PostureFit sacral support prevents slouching. Harmonic 2 Tilt maintains control through a full range of reclines. Other key updates include a nylon base and spine made entirely from recycled material.

Mirra 2 is available with two back options: the Butterfly Back, with fabric-covered polymer veins for zoned support, and the TriFlex back, meeting commercial protocols with its polymer-only design. New color palettes, bold styling options, and monochromatic finishes enhance its versatility, making it adaptable to various spaces and needs.

The Bubba Lounge Chair By Thayer Coggin

The Bubba Lounge Chair offers a soft, luxurious seating option, gently supported by a curved cylindrical base available in walnut or stainless steel. With a sleek bent walnut or formed stainless steel frame, the chair offers both support and ease while its distinctive “bubbly” shape carries a playful charm, ensuring it captivates from every angle.

Rick Lee, the chair’s designer, is known for combining rational thinking with radical influences. He likens his design philosophy to “California Cuisine,” a blend of unexpected elements brought together to create something fresh and unique.

The chair stands as a heartfelt tribute to Lee’s late dog, Libai, lovingly remembered as “Bubba.” Through this playful design, Bubba’s spirit of joy and affection shines through.

As with all Thayer Coggin furniture, the Bubba Lounge Chair is handcrafted in High Point, North Carolina.

Remi, Frida & Mews By Boss Design

These three new furniture collections from Boss Design prioritize comfort and customizability to make their presence adaptable to any workplace.

Inspired by natural forms of seashells and flowers, Remi’s conical back and arms wrap around its seat section. The chair’s back and seat are also rendered in Bio-Pur injection molded polyurethane foam, which has a carbon footprint 75% lower than PU foam made using fossil fuels. Additionally, Remi’s internal steel frame and base can be recycled, and the plywood box within the seat section is made from FSC-certified recyclable timber.

Frida is a focus pod featuring a sling seat and a foam-padded privacy screen. Users also have space to store their belongings behind their legs for optimal storage. Its simple, upright form makes it easy to configure Frida in banks, clusters, or alternate-facing pairs to create a winding S-shape intervention. Departing from the corporate look of its category, Frida is ideal for crafting a comfortable atmosphere in open-plan and shared workspaces, atriums, waiting areas, and travel lounges.

The Mews Collection is a workplace pod system with eight compatible units designed to accommodate individual working, videoconferencing, and two- to four-person meets. With comprehensive options across power and connectivity, fabric and upholstery specifications, seating, desking and tabling, glazing, and curtaining, the user can fine-tune the atmosphere and level of privacy within each space. Each pod has lighting, temperature, acoustic, and air quality features to create ergonomic and comfortable places to work, connect, and collaborate.

Healthcare Seating Solutions By Allseating

Equation, Allseating’s modern, fully integrated task chair, is designed to adjust quickly and seamlessly to the user’s preference, making it adaptable to any space. Incorporating Allseating’s patented back adjustment technology, the chair provides maximum support with minimal adjustments.

Users can adjust the back of the chair with three settings. The weight-activated mechanism adjusts the chair to respond to a wide range of users without the need for a manual tension adjustment. With an integrated seat slider, Equation has a clean aesthetic and is available armless, with height-adjustable arms, or with height-adjustable pivoting arms. An optional 2” adjustable lumbar and a fully adjustable headrest are also available to meet a wide range of ergonomic needs.

The Hickory Contract Mid-Century Modern Dining Chair By Madison Liquidators

The Hickory Contract Mid-Century Modern Dining Chair from Madison Liquidators melds mid-century aesthetics with the demands of modern workplaces. Inspired by mid-century modernism, the dining chairs from the Emma Series feature clean lines and subtle detailing, offering refined elegance suitable for professional environments. Having been engineered with ergonomic precision, these chairs feature plush cushioning and contoured backrests, ensuring optimal support during prolonged meetings and dining sessions. Crafted from high-quality materials such as premium upholstery and hardwood beech and maple frames, the Hickory Contract Emma Series Mid-Century Modern Dining Chair is highly durable and complements professional spaces.

From executive boardrooms to corporate dining areas, the versatile design of the Emma Series seamlessly integrates into a variety of professional settings, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. Customizable options add to the adaptability of the chairs with options in Archetype upholstery and a wide variety of finishes. These choices allow for personalized furnishings that reflect the brand and design of each organization.

The Doro C Seating Series By Sihoo

The Sihoo Doro C series is carefully designed to address the varied needs of users, offering distinct features to suit a range of preferences and requirements. Both chairs feature a flexible backrest that conforms to the user’s back, providing continuous support as they move. A breathable mesh design is incorporated into both models, promoting airflow and preventing discomfort from sweating.

The Doro C300 Pro allows users to adjust multiple functions with complete control in one handle. It also features a waterfall-shaped cushion with seat depth adjustment, accommodating users between 4.9′ to 6.2′ tall. Its 6D coordinated armrests enhance the user’s range of motion and adaptability, enriching the ergonomic experience.

The Doro C300, while offering basic seat adjustment, is equipped with 4D coordinated armrests and delivers reliable support and comfort, catering to users who prefer a more classic ergonomic setup. It also supports a 130-degree angle recline, ensuring comfort with a slightly more straightforward design, and is suitable for users between 4.9′ to 5.9′ tall.

The Morrison Hannah Chair By Knoll

Originally designed by Andrew Morrison and Bruce Hannah in 1973, the Morrison Hannah Chair by Knoll has been thoughtfully updated for modern lifestyles with its contemporary and comfortable revival.

The Morrison Hannah Chair’s simple adjustments and holistic ergonomics deliver comfort without fuss. The chair welcomes sitters, molding to their shape with a pillow-like seat and back cushions. The chair has been revitalized with more comfortable foam and a wider range of tilt so that users can easily settle themselves. The functionality of the tilt has also been enhanced, and a new rocking mechanism allows for seamless movements. Ideal for hybrid use, the chair brings residential-like comfort to an array of workplaces and easily adapts to anyone who takes a seat.

The Morrison Hannah Chair now comes in a remastered palette, allowing it to transform from a playful piece in bright hues to a more sophisticated design in monochromatic neutrals. With four models, six frames, and a range of textiles and leathers to choose from, the chair’s personality can quickly change depending on the setting.