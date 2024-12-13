Contact Us

Have a nice weekend!
Quiz Of The Week: Emergency Operation Centers

Ready to put your crisis-management knowledge to the test? Dive into this quiz and explore the ins and outs of Emergency Operations Center (EOC) design.
In the world of emergency preparedness, the right design can make all the difference when disaster strikes. This quiz will take you behind the scenes of creating a space that’s not just functional, but resilient.

Whether you’re a design enthusiast or just curious about how we build for the unexpected, get ready to challenge your knowledge on the elements that keep operations running smoothly when every second counts!

Emergency Operation Centers
Florida School District Deploys Critical Communication Systems

Emergency Operation Centers
Due to frequent hurricanes, Martin County, Florida schools often double as storm shelters, making it challenging for radio frequencies to penetrate the heavy metal and concrete walls.

In Florida, Martin County School District (MCSD) facilities often double as storm shelters due to frequent hurricanes in the region, which makes it challenging for radio frequencies (RF) to penetrate the heavy metal and concrete walls. As a solution, MCSD has partnered with Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) and Communications International (Ci) to bring ubiquitous public safety and LTE connectivity to first responders, faculty, and students at two of its 25 schools: South Fork High School and Crystal Lake Elementary.

