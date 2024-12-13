In the world of emergency preparedness, the right design can make all the difference when disaster strikes. This quiz will take you behind the scenes of creating a space that’s not just functional, but resilient.
Whether you’re a design enthusiast or just curious about how we build for the unexpected, get ready to challenge your knowledge on the elements that keep operations running smoothly when every second counts!
Florida School District Deploys Critical Communication Systems
In Florida, Martin County School District (MCSD) facilities often double as storm shelters due to frequent hurricanes in the region, which makes it challenging for radio frequencies (RF) to penetrate the heavy metal and concrete walls. As a solution, MCSD has partnered with Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. (ADRF) and Communications International (Ci) to bring ubiquitous public safety and LTE connectivity to first responders, faculty, and students at two of its 25 schools: South Fork High School and Crystal Lake Elementary.