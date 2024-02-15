Emerson introduces eco-friendly Electric Valve Actuator.

The Fisher Easy-Drive 200R Electric Valve Actuator increases uptime, improves performance, and reduce the risk of emissions.

Emerson introduced its Fisher Easy-Drive 200R Electric Valve Actuator for use on Fisher butterfly and ball valves. When paired with these valves, the new actuator performs accurately and reliably under the extreme conditions found in many heavy industries, particularly oil and gas installations in cold remote locations. These actuator/valve assemblies increase uptime, improve performance, and reduce the risk of emissions posed by gas-operated systems locations.

Many pneumatic valve actuators installed in remote locations are operated using natural gas, but this technology releases atmospheric emissions every time the valve is actuated. Electric actuators address this issue by eliminating control-related emissions, but existing solutions have limitations, each of which is addressed by the 200R actuator;

Easy installation & calibration: The 200R calibrates itself when a user simply clicks one button using the easy-Drive Configurator Software, provided free of charge with the actuator.

Low energy usage: Operates on 11 to 30 VDC power and consumes less than 0.4 watts when in the holding position mode, making it suitable for use in applications without available utility power.

Low temperature operation: Operates in temperatures as low as -40°C (-40°F), eliminating the need for a space heater in all but the most extreme temperature applications.

Loss of power positioning: In the case of loss of power, the actuator can be driven to the user-defined position using its optional RPU-100 reserve power unit.

Remote monitoring & configuration: Real-time monitoring of position, movements, cycles, travel time to position, and power loss available via a Modbus RTU serial interface.

The 200R Electric Valve Actuator is an extension of the easy-Drive actuator portfolio, which also includes actuator options for both globe and rotary valves.