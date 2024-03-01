Employee Appreciation Day: Enhance The Employee Experience

By Jennifer Goetz

March 1 is Employee Appreciation Day—the perfect time for workplace leaders to reflect on the perks and benefits that they offer to their teams and find ways to improve the employee experience. As more executives call for employees to return to the office, it’s more important than ever to invest in creating a positive office experience.

Here are a few ways for facility executives can demonstrate their appreciation for employees in the office:

Offer Amenities

Naturally, providing what employees can’t get when they’re at home will encourage office attendance. Companies have worked to provide healthy food options, outdoor workspaces, gyms, pet-friendly areas, and more to make the office an ideal environment for workers to have most of their daily needs met—without having to leave the office.

“Food and beverage offerings are some of the biggest drivers of office attendance, and investing in new food and beverage technology can increase employee productivity, engagement, and office attendance,” says Sean Grundy, Co-Founder and CEO of Bevi

The office isn’t going to replace the comfort of being in one’s home, but facility executives and managers can still design comfortable, welcoming spaces. “Having human-centric furniture is vital to ensure that employees are comfortable while working,” says Justin Kohut, Marketing Specialist with Excel Dryer . “The ergonomic design promotes physical well-being, enhanced productivity, and higher workplace satisfaction.”

In the post pandemic era, amenities that prioritize health and wellness, such as ergonomically-designed furniture—will continue to be in focus. Research has shown that offering good indoor air quality (IAQ) or natural light also helps boost employee mood and productivity. In some cases, employees want the option to have different work setups throughout the office.

“While some employees may enjoy a quiet work area, others do their best work in a busy and collaborative environment,” said Grundy. “Employers should consider both preferences when encouraging people to come back to the office. It’s important that the office has quiet spaces such as private booths or meeting rooms as well as common areas where employees can gather, and that each space is designed with these needs in mind.”

“Employees appreciate having an office space where they know that their health and well-being was an important part of the design,” adds Chris DeGray, E-Commerce Marketing Specialist for Excel Dryer.

Encourage Team Building

Now, another perk that comes with returning to the office for many employees is the ability to socialize—some employees want to return to the office to avoid the isolation that comes with working from home. Getting to know coworkers on a deeper level helps employees have a better understanding of how each individual operates, while offering a chance to develop deeper, more personal relationships. This is also a way to foster stronger communication across everyone in an organization, so there’s a less likely chance that important items won’t fall through the cracks.

“Excel appreciates its employees by organizing events aimed at fostering team building,” says Debbie Frangie, Global Marketing Manager with Excel Dryer. “For instance, we’ve had company dinners, social gatherings, and fun activities like bowling and axe throwing. These events allow us to connect with each other outside of work, strengthening our team dynamics and making us feel valued and appreciated.”

Be Open To Feedback

It can be hard to narrow down which steps to take to make the most impact on your organization and show employee appreciation—is it worth investing in more healthy snacks, or a more involved team building activities the way to go? Facility executives can talk to staff, building visitors, and other stakeholders to learn about common concerns, and how these stakeholders want to see the building grow overtime.

This not only goes for employee experience, but getting employee feedback on products and services is a great way to demonstrate that their voice matters to the company, and brand overall.

“At Bevi, we conduct employee engagement surveys to encourage employees to share feedback on all aspects of Bevi,” said Grundy. “We also invite employees from all functions to participate in research groups. Our beverage team runs flavor taste tests for everyone in the office, while the product team conducts UI/UX surveys on new features, animations, and designs. Valuing every team member’s opinions, regardless of which area of the business they work in, shows appreciation for their input and fosters a greater contribution to the company.

Making the time to listen to concerns, and make some adjustments based on feedback, will go a long way with employees.