By Suzanne Tick

A study by Stanford of 16,000 workers over nine months found that working from home increased productivity by 13 percent. We’re seeing remote work transition into the new normal as employees and employers alike continue to form what the future of the office will look like. This puts facility managers and interior designers under immense pressure to redesign the in-office setting — whether it’s planned to be used as a full-time or hybrid space — to be a stimulating environment that keeps employees engaged throughout their 9-to-5 shifts.

While new furniture pieces, including chairs, tables, casegoods, and storage are top-of-mind for designers, textiles and their various in-office uses are commonly overlooked. Tactile upholstery, wallcoverings, screens, panels, and drapery fabrics aesthetically enhance office spaces and invigorate the five senses to elicit an elevated employee experience.

Stimulating The Senses

When discussing textiles, the term “hand” is used to refer to the “feel” of the fabric against the skin. Designers can create multiple multisensory areas using different textural surfaces — from a smooth hand to a nubby hand — with the potential to increase employee engagement and productivity. Everyone will have their own individualized interpretation of the space. The more stimulating touch points there are integrated throughout the office — such as different materials, colors, and textures — the larger the perceivable space becomes.

When thinking about the traditional office space, most often we find they’re outfitted in solid, flat neutrals. Nondescript colors and patterns, along with a lack of personal branding, will result in unmotivated heads-down work and decreased collaboration. Thoughtful and intentional use of patterns, textures, and colors in the workplace can actually have a positive psychological and physiological impact on employee mood, well-being, and performance.

A fabric’s ability to communicate different messaging is powerful, which is why understanding how color psychology plays an important role in new textile development is crucial. Most color theorists believe that blue is the best color for the workspace because of its calming effects. Cool colors, including various shades of green, blue, and purple, create a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere where one can truly focus.