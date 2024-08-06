By Suzanne Tick
A study by Stanford of 16,000 workers over nine months found that working from home increased productivity by 13 percent. We’re seeing remote work transition into the new normal as employees and employers alike continue to form what the future of the office will look like. This puts facility managers and interior designers under immense pressure to redesign the in-office setting — whether it’s planned to be used as a full-time or hybrid space — to be a stimulating environment that keeps employees engaged throughout their 9-to-5 shifts.
While new furniture pieces, including chairs, tables, casegoods, and storage are top-of-mind for designers, textiles and their various in-office uses are commonly overlooked. Tactile upholstery, wallcoverings, screens, panels, and drapery fabrics aesthetically enhance office spaces and invigorate the five senses to elicit an elevated employee experience.
Stimulating The Senses
When discussing textiles, the term “hand” is used to refer to the “feel” of the fabric against the skin. Designers can create multiple multisensory areas using different textural surfaces — from a smooth hand to a nubby hand — with the potential to increase employee engagement and productivity. Everyone will have their own individualized interpretation of the space. The more stimulating touch points there are integrated throughout the office — such as different materials, colors, and textures — the larger the perceivable space becomes.
When thinking about the traditional office space, most often we find they’re outfitted in solid, flat neutrals. Nondescript colors and patterns, along with a lack of personal branding, will result in unmotivated heads-down work and decreased collaboration. Thoughtful and intentional use of patterns, textures, and colors in the workplace can actually have a positive psychological and physiological impact on employee mood, well-being, and performance.
A fabric’s ability to communicate different messaging is powerful, which is why understanding how color psychology plays an important role in new textile development is crucial. Most color theorists believe that blue is the best color for the workspace because of its calming effects. Cool colors, including various shades of green, blue, and purple, create a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere where one can truly focus.
That being said, incorporating textiles with innovative weave structures and multiple colored yarns creates excitement. While a fabric must have a striking aesthetic, tactile hand, and visual interest, it’s also important to consider its intended application. For example, wallcoverings are a great way to implement patterns and visual interest in the background, while upholstery textiles are fantastic dimensional surfaces that invite users to touch, interact with, and explore the fabric up close. Draperies, on the other hand, can visually separate spaces and create an acoustic barrier to reduce auditory distractions.
Boosting Employee Engagement
Sensory-rich environments play a crucial role in promoting employee engagement by enhancing comfort, stimulating creativity, improving mood, fostering a sense of belonging, increasing focus, and encouraging mindfulness. Over the last few years, biophilic design and resi-mercial design have grown in popularity in the workplace to elicit a positive, calming effect on mood and cognitive function. When tactile textiles are effectively incorporated into workplace design, they help create a multisensory environment that supports the well-being and productivity of employees.
Inspiration is a main stimulant for productivity. While the goal is to develop a holistically calming workspace, integrating tactile experiences to activate different areas of the brain can increase focus and enhance problem-solving abilities. Maintaining an office environment where employees are relaxed and happy yet attentive and motivated improves morale and induces a greater commitment to tasks. Additionally, paying attention to sensory details such as texture, color, and sound can promote a greater sense of awareness and mindfulness, leading to improved concentration, decision-making, and overall performance.
Individual experiences will impact how each person psychologically and physiologically responds to different colors and material types. Being able to navigate a material’s surface, to feel if it’s smooth or rough to the touch, or to see its textural dimension and complexion from afar, is a true game-changer for making interior design more immersive and engaging. Facility managers are encouraged to embrace innovative approaches to workplace design that prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of employees while fostering employee engagement.
Suzanne Tick maintains a distinguished career as a CEO, textile designer, weaver and Vedic Meditation teacher in New York City and is currently the Creative Director at Luum and Design Partner with Skyline Design. She is known for her intelligent and enthusiastic approach to design in evolving markets, as well as her conviction to provide innovative solutions with a nod towards sustainability and wellness.