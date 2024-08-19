Employee Productivity: Four Key Trends In 2024

Most managers say their teams have become more productive, but employees are logging more hours than they did a year ago, according to new research from Robert Half. The survey results reveal a complex picture when it comes to worker productivity, and raises potential concerns about employee burnout, morale, and turnover.
The survey of more than 2,500 U.S. hiring managers and more than 2,500 U.S. workers highlights four key trends shaping employee output:
- Worker productivity is up. Nearly seven in 10 hiring managers (68%) report an increase in employee productivity compared to one year ago. They say improved management practices (33%), enhanced staff training (31%), and the adoption of new technologies (29%) are contributing to greater output from their teams.
- AI plays a part. More than one-third of workers (36%) report improved efficiency due to emerging technologies such as generative AI. These tools help with laborious tasks and free up time for other projects.
- Flexibility fuels focus. When asked about incentives that would boost engagement and productivity, workers identified hybrid work options (54%), windowed work options (46%) and a compressed weekly work schedule (20%).
- Workers are putting in more hours. More than one-third of workers (36%) said they are logging more hours compared to the previous year.
At right is a breakdown of which professionals are putting in the most hours, by specialization. You can also view a breakdown by generation and city here.
Professionals Clocking More Hours, By Specialization
- Technology: 45%
- Marketing and creative: 39%
- Human resources: 38%
- Legal: 34%
- Finance and accounting: 33%
- Administrative and customer support: 25%
“The correlation between increased productivity and longer work hours is a complex issue that requires careful attention,” said Dawn Fay, operational president of Robert Half. “While advances in technology and enhanced processes have allowed for improved efficiencies, it’s critical to monitor employee well-being and burnout. Flexibility goes beyond work schedules. Hiring contract professionals to help with projects during busy seasons offers a flexible staffing solution that can help optimize productivity, boost employee morale and support retention.”