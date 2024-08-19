Employee Productivity: Four Key Trends In 2024

Most managers say their teams have become more productive, but employees are logging more hours than they did a year ago, according to new research from Robert Half. The survey results reveal a complex picture when it comes to worker productivity, and raises potential concerns about employee burnout, morale, and turnover.

The survey of more than 2,500 U.S. hiring managers and more than 2,500 U.S. workers highlights four key trends shaping employee output: