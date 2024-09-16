Empowering Workers Beyond Construction Appreciation Week

By Cristian Grossmann

Each year, National Construction Appreciation Week is a designated time to recognize and celebrate the 11 million frontline construction workers who build and maintain the infrastructure we rely on every day. Without their hard work and skill, much of what we take for granted in our daily lives wouldn’t be possible. Construction workers are the hands that shape our world, from roads and bridges to homes and office buildings; their work is essential not only in creating our cities and communities but also in driving the success of businesses and organizations across the globe.

The week is dedicated to highlighting the commitments, expertise, and resilience of construction workers who tackle challenging conditions and complex tasks to ensure the safety and functionality of our world. It’s an opportunity for communities and organizations to show their appreciation and support for those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

But despite their efforts, a recent Beekeeper survey, which included nearly 700 construction workers and managers from around the world, revealed that many workers’ needs are under-addressed by their managers and employers. This disparity, deemed the “Frontline Disconnect,” signifies a critical gap between the expectations and realities of frontline workers and those of their supervisors. On top of this disconnect, many workers expressed major concerns about workplace safety and frustration around understaffed shifts.

As a result, 37% of construction workers switched jobs in the last year.

This high turnover underscores the need for better communication, understanding, and support to ensure that the voices of frontline workers are heard and their needs adequately met. Bridging this gap is not just essential for worker satisfaction and retention, but also for the overall success and safety of construction projects.

As we recognize the invaluable contributions of construction workers this week, it’s important to acknowledge not just their hard work and dedication but also the unique challenges they face every day, including communication gaps, hazardous working conditions and limited access to resources.

With the right technology, leaders in the construction industry can—and increasingly must—address the factors that lead to worker disengagement and create a healthier, more supportive workplace. Here’s how:

Communication gaps and delays : Construction workers often face communication breakdowns and delays due to the size and complexity of projects. Digital communication tools can bridge these gaps by allowing real-time updates and seamless information sharing among team members. These solutions ensure that everyone is on the same page and can quickly address issues as they arise.

: Construction workers often face communication breakdowns and delays due to the size and complexity of projects. Digital communication tools can bridge these gaps by allowing real-time updates and seamless information sharing among team members. These solutions ensure that everyone is on the same page and can quickly address issues as they arise. Safety risks and compliance : Safety is one of the top stressors for construction teams, with workers frequently exposed to hazardous conditions. Technology such as real-time monitoring systems and digital safety checklists can enhance safety protocols. These tools can help maintain up-to-date machinery, ensure compliance with safety standards, and quickly address potential hazards, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries.

: Safety is one of the top stressors for construction teams, with workers frequently exposed to hazardous conditions. Technology such as real-time monitoring systems and digital safety checklists can enhance safety protocols. These tools can help maintain up-to-date machinery, ensure compliance with safety standards, and quickly address potential hazards, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries. Limited access to resources and information: Construction sites often lack reliable internet access, which can hinder workers’ ability to access crucial information and resources. Because of this, it’s vital to provide digital tools that enable construction workers to collaborate with their peers, easily access resources and forms, and share knowledge on site. Additionally, prioritizing maintenance through technology, such as predictive maintenance systems, can help ensure that equipment is kept in optimal condition, reducing downtime and improving efficiency. This approach allows workers to focus more on their tasks rather than dealing with equipment failures or a lack of information.

Investing in technology designed specifically to meet the needs of construction workers can significantly improve their daily work lives and the overall success of projects. For example, advanced communication tools can make it easier for team members to stay in touch and coordinate tasks, reducing misunderstandings and keeping everyone aligned. Technology that enhances safety, like real-time hazard alerts, helps prevent accidents and keeps workers safer on the job.

Providing reliable access to up-to-date information helps workers make quick, informed decisions, improving their efficiency. Technologies designed to simplify complex tasks and integrate well with existing systems reduce mistakes and streamline workflows. By listening to frontline construction workers’ feedback and addressing their challenges strategically using technology, leaders create a more supportive work environment that boosts morale and productivity.

National Construction Appreciation Week serves as a reminder of the vital role that frontline construction workers play in shaping our world. As we honor their contributions, it is also an opportunity to commit to investing in technologies and practices that will support them in their daily work. By addressing communication gaps, enhancing safety protocols, and providing reliable access to resources, we can create a more supportive and productive work environment.

Grossmann is the CEO and co-founder of Beekeeper, which solves the disconnect between frontline workers and their managers in the retail, hospitality, manufacturing, and construction industries. Grossmann, a former frontline worker himself, understands first-hand the technology that is required to make the frontline workforce more effective. Prior to founding Beekeeper, he worked for Accenture on high-profile international projects in the field of IT Strategy for the financial and public sectors. Grossmann studied Chemical Engineering and got his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, both at ETH Zurich. Before moving to beautiful Zurich, he was born and raised in an entrepreneurial Swiss-Mexican family in Mexico City.