Encore Unveils The Hoom Collection

The Hoom furniture was designed to offer a plush option for guest and lounge chairs in commercial buildings.

Encore introduces a new furniture collection, The Hoom. The Hoom collection from Encore brings a sense of harmony to commercial spaces of all kinds. Utilizing an initial approach that integrated softer, more inviting seating options that leaned toward a residential aesthetic, the design team of Gower + Woolf then translated the concept into guest, lounge, and stool variations to easily meet the needs for collaboration, quiet focus, or quick touch-down moments while maintaining a consistent look from room-to-room.

Hoom guest sets the tone for the collection with a perfectly proportioned frame, subtle stitching details, and base options that include wood and metal legs, a metal swivel base with a self-return feature, and a caster model suitable for reception, workstation or other casual meeting applications.

Lounge chairs are more generous in size and feature plush cushions set inside a sculptural frame, offering abundant comfort for extended periods of time. Base options include tapered wood legs or a metal swivel base with an optional rocker feature that encourages movement and further highlights the series’ overall appeal. Ashwood species is utilized throughout the offering and available in an array of finishes, as are the metal frames, which are offered in a spectrum of standard and premium colors.

Companion to the guest and lounge chairs are the accompanying stools, which are available in both bar and counter heights, with a metal wire frame or wood legs. A built-in footrest is standard and stylized differently for each base to complement the shape while providing additional structural integrity and added comfort-enhancing support.

Providing a sense of warmth and versatility across a variety of settings, Hoom is beautifully crafted and lays the groundwork for cultivating vibrant spaces limited only by the imagination.

