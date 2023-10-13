

From the By Ivan AronFrom the October 2023 Issue

Across the nation, dozens of state and city government agencies are implementing more ambitious regulations to reduce the energy consumption of commercial buildings and their emissions within the next three to five years. Failing to comply with emissions and energy use regulations comes with significant risks for building owners, including the possibility of hefty penalties and damage to public perception and competitive positioning in the marketplace. As such, the urgency to reduce energy consumption is here.

Meeting Decarbonization Requirements: One Step At A Time

While each city and state unique requirements around complying with decarbonization goals, there are steps building owners should take to create a successful path to meeting compliance requirements.

Step 1: Benchmark Energy Data

Knowing the amount of energy a building consumes is the first step in identifying the energy use reduction that will meet the regulatory goal. Start by registering the building at the Energy Star Portfolio Manager® website, an online energy management and tracking tool developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The team can enter, track, and trend the building’s energy use data there. The website can convert energy use information from the building’s utility bills to determine its Energy Use Intensity (EUI).

A low EUI score typically signifies good energy performance. EUI is calculated by dividing the total energy consumed by a building in one year (measured in kBtu or GJ) by the total gross floor area of that building (measured in square feet or square meters).

Step 2: Conduct An Energy Audit

Regulators may require an energy audit of the building to identify energy waste and determine which upgrades and retrofits are needed to improve energy efficiencies. Energy audits should be completed as soon as possible to allow sufficient time to plan for and implement necessary improvements.

Step 3: Budget And Plan

Based on the energy audit findings, the next step is establishing a budget and creating a roadmap for implementing upgrades and improvements to meet the city’s or state’s requirements.

The budget should cover the investments needed to implement upgrades, retrofits, and improvements that will reduce energy enough to meet the EUI goals. Be sure to account for the cost of any outside experts needed to guide the team through the assessment, planning, and implementation.

The budgeting and planning phase can take anywhere from six to 18 months.

Step 4: Implementation

Based on the energy audit, there may be a long list of upgrades and improvements needed to improve the building’s energy consumption and meet critical compliance milestones. For example, heat pump boilers and chiller systems may need to be updated or optimized. Installing energy-saving occupancy, vacancy, daylight sensors, lighting control systems, solar technology, smart thermostats, and new windows can reduce EUI.