Energy Management Solutions Product Focus

Toppan developed a sensing system for remotely monitoring abnormal sounds, such as metal on metal impacts and friction, that do not occur during normal operation at factories and facilities.

e-Platch is an integrated monitoring system that can enhance overall risk management at manufacturing plants by automatically collecting environmental data, such as effluent water level and hydrogen ion concentration. ZETA,1 a next-generation Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) network protocol, is used to send data from sensor devices to the monitoring system. Adding sound sensors to the lineup of devices compatible with e-Platch can drive greater efficiency for maintenance and inspection work by promptly identifying equipment abnormalities and indicating when machinery parts need to be replaced. e-Platch was created to target manufacturing and facility management companies as well as a wide range of other industries.

The system consists of sound sensors and a data browsing application and is provided exclusively as a tool for e-Platch, Toppan’s smart solution for supporting equipment inspection. It can detect abnormal sounds from equipment and distinguish them from the normal background noise, trigger alerts, and output reports of abnormalities detected.