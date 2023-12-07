Enphase Energy Launches IQ8 Commercial Microinverters

Enphase Energy, Inc. unveiled its IQ8 Commercial Microinverters, featuring the IQ8P-3P Microinverter, for the small commercial solar market in North America. The IQ8P-3P Microinverter enables a peak output power of up to 480 W, supporting small three-phase commercial applications and newer, high-powered solar panels.

The IQ8 Commercial Microinverters are built to support the small commercial solar industry by simplifying the design and installation process, improving energy harvest with higher uptime, expanding system monitoring capabilities compared to similar solutions, and offering industry-leading safety through an alternating current (AC)-based system using low-voltage power. The new microinverters are compatible with a range of solar panels including 54, 60, 66, 72, and 144 cell panels with full or split cell, and with a range of 320 W to 640 W.

The distributed architecture of the Enphase system reduces complexity through an optimized panel layout for maximum energy harvesting on crowded or shaded small commercial rooftops. The commercial Enphase Energy System also includes the IQ Gateway Commercial 2, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway Commercial 2 and IQ Microinverters make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for businesses, asset managers, and installers, including Fleet View for portfolio monitoring and management. Enphase Kiosk Software is provided to display system performance in real-time, offering marketing, brand value, and sustainability-tracking by showcasing on-site clean energy generation. The new microinverters also feature Enphase Burst Mode technology, allowing panels to start earlier and turn off later in the day where other systems would stop generating power.

All IQ8 Microinverters activated in the United States and Canada have a 25-year warranty, and a 12-year warranty for products activated in Mexico.