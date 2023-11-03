EnviroGuard Expands Spill Containment Pillow Technology

EnviroGuard announced the expansion of their spill containment pillow technology for industrial battery environments with vented lead acid (VLA), valve regulated lead acid (VRLA), and vented NiCad batteries.

Facilities such as data centers, telecommunications, and utilities utilize batteries that contain sulfuric acid or potassium hydroxide. A leak of these chemicals can result in environmental spills and fires; presenting a hazard to employees. To ensure the protection of mission critical facilities and personnel, EnviroGuard’s neutralizing and absorption pillows utilize properties and technologies such as dustless Neutrasorb, flame retardant fabric, increased fabric durability, and pH reactive color indication to help eliminate the damage that occurs when facilities experience an unintended release of electrolytes.

EnviroGuard’s spill control products and technologies are certified by Underwriters Laboratories and approved by FM Approvals. EnviroGuard received “FM Classification of 4955 Approval Standard for Flammability of Absorbent Battery Acid Spill Containment Pillows which includes self-extinguishing features”. The spill containment pillow self-extinguishing feature keeps the pillow itself from burning by causing it to liquify rather than catch fire.

Not only is the pillow fabric non-flammable, but due to increased fabric durability, EnviroGuard now provides a 10-year full replacement warranty and a 20-year pro-rated warranty.

Based on customer feedback EnviroGuard’s pillows also include a dustless Neutrasorb acid absorption compound, which provides controlled neutralization in the event of an unintended release of electrolyte. The dustless absorbent has pH color indication technology notifying end users when an electrolyte spill has occurred but does not react when in contact with water.