Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product Information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Products & Services

Envoy And Logitech Team Up To Transform Meeting Room Management

Envoy and Logitech's new technology integration improves modern, flexible workplaces by streamlining meeting room management.

EnvoyRooms_LogitechTap

Envoy recently announced a collaboration with Logitech to offer a unified workplace solution that optimizes space management, enhances collaboration, and reduces the administrative burden of managing meeting spaces. The new integration of Envoy Rooms and Logitech Tap Scheduler streamlines meeting room management and enhances the overall user experience.

Envoy Rooms is an intuitive conference room scheduling software designed to maximize office space and create a cohesive meeting room experience. The solution simplifies the process of booking and managing meeting rooms through data analytics, ensuring that organizations can efficiently allocate their space and resources. Envoy Rooms’ space-saver functionality will automatically reallocate rooms depending on live attendance in the office, allowing for easier and more efficient management of dynamic hybrid environments. Logitech Tap Scheduler for meeting rooms provides a straightforward way to physically see meeting details and reserve rooms for ad hoc and future meetings, enabling workers to quickly find and claim the right space for their needs. For flexible workplaces, this room management system can optimize collaborative opportunities and ensure an uninterrupted workflow.

Key benefits of the integration include:

  • Seamless room scheduling experience
  • Room availability at a glance
  • Consistent user experience across deployments
  • Centralized device management
  • Flexible installation and scalability
  • Durable and professional design

Click here for more Product News.

Sponsored Content

Centralized device management, collaboration, Conference room scheduling software, Data Analytics, Envoy Rooms, Flexible workplaces, Hybrid environments, In-office, in-office attendance, Logitech Tap Scheduler, meeting spaces, Professional design, Space Management

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Job Order Contracting: Accelerating the Projects that Matter

This proven single-solicitation process accelerates project delivery while satisfying local bidding requirements. Learn all about Gordian’s JOC solutions .

Did You Miss This Webinar? Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

Join us for this free webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Learn How To Capture Energy Incentives And Strengthen The Power Grid

Join us for this free webinar and learn how to to open new revenue streams, reduce energy costs, and advance sustainability goals at your facility with virtually no disruption to productivity.

Using Smart Technology To Control Building Energy Use

Explore These 4 Managing Software Solutions

Receive the latest articles in your inbox

Sign Up

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Facility Executive is your one-stop source for information on quality operation, design and maintenance of facilities. Facility Executive offers a shared community of facility management experts who explore and analyze issues that affect your facility and its environment.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 2015 - 2024 Facility Executive.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly