Envoy recently announced a collaboration with Logitech to offer a unified workplace solution that optimizes space management, enhances collaboration, and reduces the administrative burden of managing meeting spaces. The new integration of Envoy Rooms and Logitech Tap Scheduler streamlines meeting room management and enhances the overall user experience.

Envoy Rooms is an intuitive conference room scheduling software designed to maximize office space and create a cohesive meeting room experience. The solution simplifies the process of booking and managing meeting rooms through data analytics, ensuring that organizations can efficiently allocate their space and resources. Envoy Rooms’ space-saver functionality will automatically reallocate rooms depending on live attendance in the office, allowing for easier and more efficient management of dynamic hybrid environments. Logitech Tap Scheduler for meeting rooms provides a straightforward way to physically see meeting details and reserve rooms for ad hoc and future meetings, enabling workers to quickly find and claim the right space for their needs. For flexible workplaces, this room management system can optimize collaborative opportunities and ensure an uninterrupted workflow.

Key benefits of the integration include:

Seamless room scheduling experience

Room availability at a glance

Consistent user experience across deployments

Centralized device management

Flexible installation and scalability

Durable and professional design

