Envoy Introduces Virtual Front Desk Mobile To Streamline Access

Envoy's Virtual Front Desk (VFD) Mobile aims to increase operational efficiency and support for employees from their mobile devices.

Envoy recently announced the launch of Virtual Front Desk (VFD) Mobile, a solution that empowers organizations to provide concierge-level assistance to employees and visitors, regardless of their location. Available through the Envoy mobile app, VFD Mobile ensures seamless access to workplace resources and live support with just a few taps on a smartphone.

As workplaces continue to evolve with distributed teams, flexible office models, and an increased focus on cost-efficiency, organizations face the challenge of delivering exceptional onsite experiences without overextending resources. Envoy’s VFD Mobile enables existing staff to extend their support remotely to multiple locations, reducing the need for dedicated personnel at every site and creating a more adaptable, people-centric workplace assistance model.

With VFD Mobile, employees and visitors can request assistance from anywhere and receive support no matter where staff are located. Whether it’s granting secure access through locked doors, coordinating in shared spaces like delivery docks, or providing seamless navigation across the workplace, VFD Mobile ensures every interaction is handled promptly and professionally.

Revolutionizing Workplace Assistance

VFD Mobile enables organizations to enhance workplace interactions for employees, visitors, and workplace managers alike with the below key benefits:

  • Experience: Provide instant, real-time support anywhere, creating a concierge-level experience for employees and visitors.
  • Efficiency: Empower front desk and workplace managers to field calls and provide assistance from any location, eliminating the need for fixed desk presence.
  • Simplicity: Consolidate workplace tools, resources, and live assistance into one unified mobile app.

Meeting Modern Workforce Needs

The launch of VFD Mobile comes at a pivotal moment when organizations are navigating the balance between enhancing employee experience, office security, and managing operational costs. With features designed to optimize efficiency, VFD Mobile enables businesses to:

  • Support distributed teams with instant access to resources like floor maps, seating charts, and onsite schedules.
  • Facilitate cost-effective operations by enabling remote receptionists to assist multiple locations across time zones.
  • Simplify workplace navigation for employees and visitors with direct access to human assistance, ensuring a productive and seamless experience.

Supporting A New Era Of Work

With workplaces embracing “hub-and-spoke” models consisting of more satellite offices and coworking spaces, the need for flexible, scalable solutions has never been greater. VFD Mobile allows companies to extend their workplace support capabilities without the added expense of on-site staff at every location, creating a competitive edge in delivering exceptional workplace experiences.

