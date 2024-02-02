Eptura Enhances Digital Accessibility For Worktech Platform

Eptura announced enhanced digital accessibility within the web-based and mobile versions of its unified Worktech platform, which connects workplace and physical asset management capabilities in a single solution. As part of its ongoing proactive efforts to create inclusive user experiences, Eptura has unveiled a series of design updates in accordance with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines to ensure everyone has a chance to succeed in the workplace.

The World Health Organization estimates that 16% of the world’s population — 1.3 billion people — live with disabilities. The recent recognition of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), which per the United Nations exists to “promote an understanding of disability issues and to mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and wellbeing of persons with disabilities,” underscores that there is still significant progress to make in creating equitable workplace experiences for all.

Eptura built a scalable design system based on extensive research which incorporates accessibility best practices and continual user feedback. Eptura maintains compliance with the digital requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and has completed Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates (VPAT) for its worktech solutions. The VPATs outline Eptura’s conformance to accessibility standards under Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act — which contains stringent mandatory standards for U.S. federal agencies and private companies that do business with government entities — as well as the internationally recognized Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1 AA).

Eptura’s usability enhancements include:

Improved color contrast to exceed AA accessibility standards. Increased contrast, descriptive text labels, clear visual distinctions between colors, and consistency in the meaning of colors help individuals with low vision or color blindness easily understand and interpret information, such as availability of reservable workspaces.

Accessible icons. Clear, inclusive symbols demonstrate equitable representation and improve understanding of content and navigation for people with visual or cognitive disabilities.

Keyboard navigation. Users can opt to explore Eptura via keyboard as an alternative to mouse-based navigation, which can help those with visual or motor disabilities or people using other assistive technology.

Alternative text descriptions. Explanatory text provides helpful descriptions of visual information for users accessing Eptura product functionality via screen readers.

Design consistency. Updated colors, icons, and typography within Eptura mobile apps unify appearance and functionality for a consistent experience with desktop product access.

Revamped homepage. Navigational and design changes to menus and the sub-menu display, including updated icons and a new font to improve readability, create a clear navigational route within Eptura solutions.

Through a partnership with leading accessibility solutions provider Level Access, Eptura actively benchmarks and tracks progress toward usability goals and emerging standards. During a design system audit, Eptura achieved 92% on Level Access’s accessibility health scoring criteria — a strong rank indicating they are “making a conscious effort to design and build with accessibility in mind.”