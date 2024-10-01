Euro-Wall Expands Opening Options With Vista DS Windows

Euro-Wall recently launched the Vista DS fixed window system. This direct set, fixed window system can be used alone or in tandem with Euro-Wall’s suite of door solutions to help building professionals enhance access to natural light and deliver unobstructed views.

Vista DS maximizes the glass-to-metal ratios with thin profiles for either fixed or operable fenestration products. With expansive panel heights and widths, this window system helps architects and builders create sleek, cutting-edge openings.

As an opening solution for both commercial and residential projects, Vista DS boasts panel sizes as large as 14′ high and up to 9′ wide. This fixed window system can also connect multiple panels to further enhance daylight access—all with shallow mullion bar depths for minimal sight lines. To minimize frame visibility, the perimeter frame also provides better clearance for stucco and drywall returns. Although designed to showcase the glass, the framing details can be customized with wood cladding or long-lasting Kynar finishes to meet specific aesthetic goals without compromising durability and resilience.

The window system offers straightforward installation, requiring no mullion clips and utilizing dry glazing assemblies. Complete with anchor covers to eliminate exposed fasteners, Vista DS also has thinner glass profiles. This not only supports an efficient installation process but also streamlines any future glazing replacement work since the glass is lighter and easier to maneuver.

Made in the U.S., Vista DS meets requirements for Florida Product Approvals and Texas Department of Insurance Approvals. Vista DS can be used in High-Velocity Wind and Hurricane Zones (HVHZ), including Miami-Dade County. It is backed by Euro-Wall’s stateside customer support and comes with a standard 10-year warranty.