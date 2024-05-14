EV Charging Stations: Workplace Demand Outpaces Installation

The number of EV charging stations at U.S. workplaces is falling short of demand from drivers who want to charge while they’re at the office, according to a new report from CBRE and ChargePoint.

More electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are needed in workplace settings — and quickly — to meet demand from drivers who want to charge while they’re at the office, according to a new report on workplace charging trends from ChargePoint and CBRE Group.

Of the more than 800 prime office buildings in the U.S. — high-quality buildings with modern amenities in sought-after locations — 70% offer EV charging stations for their tenants, according to CBRE. In addition, 30% of companies with U.S. offices surveyed prefer buildings that offer EV charging.

Meanwhile, charging sessions across U.S. office buildings ChargePoint serves on its network increased nearly three times as fast (a 64% gain) in 2023 as did installation of new charging ports (a 22% gain). That means more drivers are angling to use each existing port: ChargePoint reports a ratio of 12 EV drivers per charging port at workplace buildings it served in 2023, up from eight per port in 2018-2019.

“Building owners and occupiers alike are adding amenities that encourage greater office attendance, and EV charging fits that need well,” said Scott Howard, CBRE Global Head of EV Charging. “EV drivers need to recharge — or top off — their vehicles far more frequently than do drivers of conventional vehicles. Thus, allowing employees and tenants to charge while they’re at work is a huge advantage, especially for drivers with longer commutes.”

Office charging stations are a desirable amenity for companies seeking to attract top talent. Many employers offer free charging for their employees as a beneficial perk. ChargePoint data in the report shows this is the case with 69% of workplace sessions being free in 2023. Notably, the workplace was the second most popular charging location after home charging, with 27% of all 2023 charging sessions occurring at workplaces, compared with 39% taking place at home.

“As more and more drivers embrace electric vehicles, it’s critical that charging be accessible anywhere a driver needs it,” said Rich Mohr, SVP, Americas at ChargePoint. “While workplaces have offered EV charging as a standard amenity for years, we’re seeing a clear need for more charging to meet the growing needs of employees who drive electric.”

To read the full report, click here.