EVAPCO Debuts PHW Induced-Draft Parallel Hybrid Fluid Cooler

EVAPCO’s PHW induced-draft parallel hybrid fluid cooler is designed to maximize heat rejection, allowing reduction of connected horsepower. The CTI-certified PHW is designed as a compliment to EVAPCO’s ESW4, the company’s largest and most energy-efficient single cell evaporative cooler.

The PHW offers high-tonnage capacity and layout flexibility for industrial plants, data centers and large HVAC applications, especially where requirements call for fewest units, connections and fans. Two box sizes are offered: 12 ft. x24 ft. and 14 ft. x 26 ft. Fan motor sizes are 30 hp to 100 hp., with two 7.5 HP pump motors per cell.

Hot process fluid enters the coil through lower coil connections. Cooled water from the basin unit is pumped through distribution nozzles to be sprayed over the coils. Ambient air is drawn into the unit from above in parallel flow with water over the coil.

A portion of the recirculated water evaporates; this evaporation – with cooled water flowing over the tubes – removes heat from the process fluid. Cooled process fluid leaves the coil through top coil connections, returning to the system.

The PHW Induced-Draft Parallel Hybrid Fluid Cooler includes EVAPCO’s XPak bonded block fill, and high efficiency drift eliminators.

Notable features include:

Patented Sensi-Coil Technology

XPak Bonded Block Fill (14’ Wide & 12’ Wide units)

High-Efficiency Drift Eliminators

Superior Air Inlet Louver Design

Pressurized Water Distribution System

Stainless Steel Water Touch Basin

Stainless Steel Casing & Fan Section

Sound Reducing Options

The PHW has undergone extensive thermal testing to ensure each closed-circuit cooler will perform as specified. As with all EVAPCO products, each PHW closed circuit cooler is supplied with a written Thermal Performance Guarantee. The PHW also offers CTI Certified Performance.